Sony WF-1000XM3 deal gets you ANC and killer sound for $198

The Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless noise-canceling headphones deliver extraordinary sound and call quality. And for a limited time, these AirPods Pro alternatives are on sale.

Currently, you can get the Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $198 at B&H. Normally $228, that's $30 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for these buds.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are a wireless triumph. They offer stellar sonics, impressive noise cancellation, and a plethora of features like built-in Alexa for easy voice access to music, news, and more. They're currently at their lowest price ever.

Sony WF-1000XM3s are among the best wireless earbuds out there.

They feature industry-leading noise-canceling and support Bluetooth 5.0 as well as NFC for seamless pairing.

Our sister site, Tom's Guide, reviewed the Sony WF-1000XM3 and loved their stellar audio performance and great noise cancellation. They were also impressed with the Sony Headphones companion app's personalization features. The earbuds were stamped with the Editor's Choice award for overall performance.

The free Sony Headphones app for iOS and Android lets you access an EQ to fine-tune your sound. It also has nine different presets: Bright, Excited, Mellow, Relaxed, Vocal, Treble Boost, Bass Boost, Speech and Manual (aka default)

As for battery life, Sony promised up to 6 hours with noise-canceling on and 8 hours with it off. In real-world testing, the WF-1000XM3s lasted 3 days. Even with the buds 70% charged out of the box, the buds delivered about 2.5 hours of playback time.

In terms of noise cancellation, the WF-1000xM3 kept environmental fracas to a minimum. We barely noticed the screeching of the New York City subway as the train pulled into the station.

Simply put, Sony WF-1000xM3 earbuds are perfect for anyone who wants wireless freedom and disturbance-free listening.