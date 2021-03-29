Razer could launch 14-inch AMD Ryzen 5000 gaming laptop

If you're on the hunt for one of the best gaming laptops around, it wouldn't be long before you stumble upon a rig equipped with one of AMD’s admired Ryzen 5000 series processors. Soon, you may even find one in a 14-inch Razer laptop.



Razer is preparing to launch a 14-inch laptop boasting a Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and an RTX 3060 graphics card, according to a recent leak. The gaming hardware company has yet to bring an AMD-based laptop to the market, so it doesn't bode well for Intel if Razer decides to shift gears.

This looks like 14" device 👀March 24, 2021 See more

Twitter leaker @_rogame (via PC Gamer) dropped the leak earlier last week, simply offering the CPU and GPU specs in the possible 14-inch Razer Blade. Bringing an Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series isn't anything new, but the AMD CPU certainly is. Razer has only ever exclusively offered Intel-based chips, with its latest models coming with Intel's 10th Gen mobile processors.



While a simple tweet doesn't confirm whether Razer will actually pull this off, PC Gamer also confirmed that its sources have been teasing an AMD-based 14-inch machine.



One of our all-time favourite gaming laptops is the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, and seeing how that beast of a laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 9-4900HS processor in a 14-inch form factor, Razer could have a winning piece of tech on its hands.



Razer's latest batch of laptops using Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs may have offered users great graphics power, but it fumbled when it came to CPU performance (find out more in our Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) review). If these rumours are to be believed, bringing Ryzen 5000 processors into a 14-inch gaming laptop could be a game-changer for Razer.



While an AMD Ryzen 5000 processor does sound like the dream, recent leaks of intel's upcoming Tiger Lake-H laptop processors look promising, and it's more than likely Razer is eyeing these CPUs to use in its next Blade models.