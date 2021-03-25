Intel Tiger Lake-H laptop CPUs leaked — prepare for 8-core processors

Last week saw Intel demo its Tiger Lake eight-core CPU running a game at 5Ghz across multiple cores. Now, in another shot against AMD, a recent leak showcases that it isn't just one eight-core CPU we're getting, but three.



Specs for Intel's upcoming family of Tiger Lake-H processors have been spotted. According to the leak, we can expect three 8-core models along with 6-core mobile chips. Like all leaks, it's best to take them with a pinch of salt, but the new spreadsheet does line up with previous rumors about the mobile processors for laptops.

🐯45 pic.twitter.com/VQuu1OrdqTMarch 20, 2021 See more

Spotted on Twitter via leaker @9550pro, Intel's flagship Core i9-11980HK is turning heads with 8-cores and a base clock of 2.6GHz. As previously reported, this CPU will come with a TDP of 45W, but also offers a 65W mode that delivers a 3.3GHz base clock speed.



Like in the demo, the Tiger Lake-H CPU can achieve single-core 5GHz turbo speeds, but it can impressively deliver the same boost across two cores. As for using the max eight-core boost, expect speeds to reach 4.5GHz, which handily surpasses Intel's previous 11th Gen quad-core chips.



As for the eight-core 11900H, expect a slightly slower base clock speed at 2.5GHz, with boosts running up to 4.9GHz across single-core and dual-core (and up to 4.4GHz using all eight cores). However, much like the rest of the CPUs shown, you're limited to 35W operation, with no option to run at 65W.



Finally, the Intel Core i7-1180H packs a max single and dual-core turbo of 4.6GHz, along with 4.2GHz using all eight, and a base clock speed of 2.4GHz.



Fortunately, these numbers aren't as disappointing as previously speculated, which showed the i9-11900H reportedly having a base clock of 2.1GHz.



These eight-core Tiger Lake-H chips will be backed up by hexa-core Core i5-11400H and Core i5-11260H CPUs, with base clock speeds of 2.7GHz and 2.6GHz, respectively. They'll also be able to dish out 4.5GHz and 4.4GHz at turbo speeds.



If these specs are real, it shows Intel is really looking to keep up with AMD and Apple. It even called out Apple in recent ads, aimed at proving Intel-powered PCs are superior to anything Apple puts out. Although, Apple may have a new A14x chip up its sleeve too, and it may arrive in the form of the rumoured iPad Pro 2021.