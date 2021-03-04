PS5 and Xbox Series X|S restock at Walmart today — Don't miss it!

A PS5 and Xbox Series X|S restock is happening today! Walmart is releasing a new batch of consoles starting with the Xbox Series X|S at 2:30 PM EST today following by the PS5 consoles starting at 3 PM EST.

While it isn't as impossible as it once was to obtain any of these consoles, supply constraints are still a problem and they are still selling out within minutes of going up for purchase, so you need to be quick.

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S at Walmart

Unlike some other retailers, Walmart hasn't implemented any kind of queuing system for these restocks, so use the links above and have your finger on the refresh button as it's first-come, first-served.

With scalpers, bots and other consumers still clamoring to get their hands on these consoles the demand remains high and various supply chain shortages look like they could prevent console production from keeping up through at least the rest of 2021, so don't want to miss this chance to get yours.