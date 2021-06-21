Prime Day tablet deal: Lenovo Tab M10 Plus plummets to $130

One of the best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals landed today; all eyes are on the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus! This price of this well-received tablet has been slashed to $129.99 on Amazon, down from its original price of $200.

This Lenovo slate is an excellent tablet for shoppers who are seeking a budget-friendly, Android device that has decent performance, a bright, colorful screen and highly engaging software. We reviewed this tablet and we were impressed with how it could double as a smart display (like an Echo Show, for example).

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus: was $200, now $130 @ Amazon

The gorgeous 10.3-inch FHD display with TDDI technology is great for all your content consumption needs, powered by a fast and powerful octa-core processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus is also packed with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera, dual microphones, and two side speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos. There's even a Kids Mode feature with dedicated content for children with parental control as well as alerts for bumpy environments and poor posture.View Deal

When we reviewed the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus review , we were impressed with its design, colorful screen and speedy insides. Although the Tab M10 Plus is now under $130 in this incredible Prime Day Tablet deal, this slate has a premium look and feel with a sturdy, metal back cover and slim, narrow bezels.

We also loved the Tab M10 Plus' ability to transform into a smart display; it can be propped on a charging dock and display a carousel of images, offer a hand-free experience with Google Assistant, and more.

The Lenovo tablet is packed with an octa-core, MediaTek Helio P22T Tab CPU, Android 9 OS, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

This tablet also has a Kids Mode feature that's filled with fun, child-safe content. You can also manage what they see and for how long. There are even alerts if the child isn't sitting properly. On top of that, there's built-in eye-care protection technology that reduces the risk of eye strain.

Prime Day ends June 22 so be sure to bookmark our Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals hub for the best Prime Day discounts.