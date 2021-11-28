Trending

Best Oculus Quest 2 Cyber Monday deals 2021

The Oculus Quest 2 makes a great gift for serious and casual gamers alike. And unlike the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch OLED — you can find it in stock today. 

Right now, when you buy the Oculus Quest 2 for $299 from Amazon, you'll get a $50 credit for future Amazon purchases. Not to be outdone, Best Buy bundles the Oculus Quest 2 with a free $50 Best Buy gift card. 

You can also buy the Quest 2 directly from Oculus for a $50 game credit.

These are the best Oculus Quest 2 Cyber Monday deals we've seen so far. 

The Oculus Quest 2 all-in-one gaming headset lets you enjoy VR games on your Apple iPhone or Samsung Galaxy phone. It features a (3664 x 1920) LCD display (1832 x 1920 per eye) with 90Hz fresh rate and 128GB of storage. Powering the headset is Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM. 

In our Oculus Quest 2 review, we loved its lightweight, comfortable fit and crisp graphics with little to no blur. It also won us over with its expanded social and sharing capabilities. We gave the Oculus Quest 2 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the hard-to-get Editor's Choice award.

Our review headset came with a 51% charge and took about 30 minutes to get a full charge. The headset's redesigned pliable fabric strips ensure a comfortable and secure fit. Oculus rate's the Quest 2 headset battery life between 2-3 hours. That's on par with the 2 hour and 13-minute uptime we achieved in testing.

At 17.4 ounces and 7.5 x 5.6 x 4 (strap folded in) inches, the Quest 2 is 10% lighter than the original Oculus Quest (20.1 ounces, 8.7 x 7.6 x 4.1 inches). The Galaxy Quest 2 works with Android 5.0+ and iOS 10+ smartphones

Whether you're holiday shopping early or want to step into the world of VR gaming yourself, the Oculus Quest 2 is a solid buy. 

Oculus Quest 2 w/ $50 Credit: $299 @ Amazon
The Oculus Quest 2 is in stock at Amazon and other retailers right now. Even better, you get a $50 credit toward future Amazon purchases via code "OCULUS50" at checkout. The best VR headset for the price, the Quest 2 enhances everything we loved about the original Oculus Quest. 

Oculus Quest 2 w/ $50 Game Credit: $299 @ Oculus
This Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal directly from Oculus offers a $50 game credit. The best VR headset for the price, the Quest 2 enhances everything we loved about the original Oculus Quest. 

Oculus Quest 2 VR Bundle: was $408 now $398 @ Oculus
Save $10 when you bundle the Oculus Quest 2 and Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery. The Elite Strap lets you enjoy VR gaming without the headset constantly slipping off of your face. Trust me, it's worth it! The ergonomic Quest 2 strap improves balance and support whereas the built-in battery doubles your playtime. This deal ends Dec. 26.

VR Blast Game: was $9 now FREE @ Oculus
VR Blast is a virtual reality arcade shooter game for the Oculus Quest VR headset. It invites you into a unique world where you'll blast Blocks with awesome weapons! If you're looking for a VR game with immersive graphics, gameplay, and music, VR Blast is the one you want. 

Logitech G333 Oculus Quest VR Gaming Earphones: was $49 now $42 @ Amazon
Currently $7 off, the Logitech G333 are the official Gaming Earphones for Oculus Quest 2. Logitech G and Oculus engineers teamed up to create these custom earphone to enhance your VR experience. 

Orzero Headband for Oculus Quest 2: was $30 now $24 @ Amazon
The Orzero headband for Oculus Quest 2 is currently $6 off in this deal. While it isn't a particularly steep sale, it's an affordable alternative for who need an inexpensive headband replacement for their Oculus Quest 2.

