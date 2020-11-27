No way! $500 off HP Spectre in this jaw-dropping sale

Laptops are selling like hotcakes this Black Friday, and 2-in-1 laptops are no exception. The HP Spectre x360 15 is a solid choice for performance and mobility, and thanks to Best Buy's Black Friday sale, it hit a new record low price.

You can get the HP Spectre x360 15 right now for just $1,100. That's $500 off its original price of $1,600! With a 4K screen and a 10th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, you are getting as much bang for your buck as you possibly can.

HP Spectre x360 15 2-in-1 deal

HP Spectre x360 15 2-in-1:was $1,599 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

At an amazing $500 off, the HP Spectre x360 is featured on our best 2-in-1 laptops page for good reason. It packs a 15.6-inch (3840 x 2160) touch display, a 1.8-GHz Core i7-10510U quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. It's got a beautiful display and with its 360-degree hinge means it got plenty of versatility to spare.View Deal

If flexibility and performance in a laptop are important to you, you'll find that the HP Spectre x360 15t is a solid choice. The 2-in-1's 360-degree hinge lets you easily transform the laptop into stand, tent or tablet mode whenever the need arises.

In our HP Spectre x360 15 review, our reviewer loved its slim design, stunning 4K display, and comfortable keyboard. The Spectre x360 15's design is smaller than its predecessor yet retains the same gorgeous finished hood with copper luxe accents and sleek diamond-cut edges.

Weighing in at only 4.2 pounds and measuring 14.2 x 8.9 x 0.8-inches, the Spectre x360 15 is slim and light, making it perfect for mobility or small spaces. Ports include an HDMI port, a headphone jack, a Thunderbolt 3 port, a USB-C port, and a USB Type-A port. There's also a microSD card slot on board for file backups and transfers, all of this makes an incredibly flexible device!

