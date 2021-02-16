Nintendo Direct on Feb. 17 will reveal new games for Switch — and is a full 50 minutes long

Nintendo was relatively quiet last year, which isn't a surprise since COVID hit a lot of developers hard, but for the first time in a long time, Nintendo announced a Direct that would focus on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and new games coming to Switch in 2021.

The Nintendo Direct will air on Feb. 17 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET on YouTube (see embedded video below) and last approximately 50 minutes.

Nintendo Direct 2021: How to watch

You can watch the Nintendo Direct tomorrow via the video above. We imagine that Nintendo is going to be announcing some big first-party titles, but it's not exactly confirmed.

We do know, however, that we'll be getting some Super Smash Bros. Ultimate news, which means that a new character is more than likely going to get announced and we'll see Masahiro Sakurai adorably explains it all.

There are quite a few games currently in the wind as far as release dates go, including Metroid Prime 4, Bayonetta 3, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

Stay tuned tomorrow to find out what Nintendo is up to. Nintendo might even unveil its New Nintendo Switch, but that's just me speculating.