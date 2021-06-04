Next iPad Pro may feature 'reverse wireless charging' technology — Apple plans to launch in 2022

Apple is reportedly planning to launch its next iPad Pro with new wireless charging technology by 2022, along with a completely refreshed iPad mini later in 2021.



According to insiders speaking to Bloomberg, the tech giant's upcoming tablet is set to feature a glass back instead of the current iPad Pro's aluminium frame. This will enable wireless charging, similar to how Apple's MagSafe charger works with its latest iPhone 12.

The report also claims Apple is working on a new charging feature for the iPad Pro named "reverse wireless charging." Using the back of the iPad Pro, users would be able to place other Apple devices, such as an iPhone or AirPods Pro, on the glass surface and charge the devices.



This isn't the first we've heard of the new charging tech. An Apple patent filed last year gave us a first hint of the tech giant adopting reverse wireless charging, with rumors indicating the iPhone would be the first to adopt the new method. Perhaps this is something we can expect the iPhone 13 to feature.



Apple is also reportedly exploring other wireless charging methods, including being able to charge a device from a distance — much like Xiaomi's Mi Air Charge Technology that can charge a smartphone from across a room. As Bloomberg claims, this wireless charging method is still years away.

Apple to redesign its iPad

The Cupertino-based company isn't just planning to update its iPad Pro, as it's also working on giving the iPad mini 2021 a revamp.



According to insiders, Apple's smallest tablet may get narrower screen borders, and it may even ditch the home button to bring it up to speed with the more modern iPad design. We expect to see the next iPad mini in the second half of 2021.



That's not all, as the tech giant is also working on a thinner entry-level iPad built for students, possibly similar to the iPad Air 2020. This refreshed iPad is also expected to launch by the end of 2021 around the same time as the new iPad mini.



Apple has yet to officially announce any upcoming tablet, and since the new iPad Pro and iPad mini are still in development, the new wireless charging technology and redesigns could change. We won't know until we get our hands of them as soon as the end of 2021.



In the meantime, we may see plenty more big announcements at its upcoming WWDC 2021 event taking place this June.