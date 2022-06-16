New 15-inch MacBook may offer M2 and M2 Pro options — tipped for 2023

Apple is expected to be planning a 15-inch MacBook that may be equipped with its new M2 chip, along with an M2 Pro option. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the new MacBook could launch in the second quarter of 2023.



Similar to the MacBook Pro 14, the new 15-inch MacBook would come in two configurations. This includes an M2 option with a possible dual-port 35W adapter and an M2 Pro model with a 67W adapter. Kuo states Apple's 15-inch variant would go into mass production in early 2023 and launch soon after.



Reports of a 15-inch MacBook are gaining traction, with Bloomberg recently stating that Apple is launching a 15-inch MacBook Air. Interestingly, Kuo doesn't claim this MacBook to be an Air model, and even says it "might not be called a MacBook Air" in an earlier Twitter post.

Prediction updates:1. New 15" MacBook would go to mass production in mid-1H23, and launch date may be 2Q23 or later.2. New 15" MacBook may offer two CPU options, M2 (with 35W adapter) & M2 Pro (with 67W adapter).3. I haven't heard of any plans for rumored 12" MacBook yet. https://t.co/zm09nMvG7RJune 15, 2022 See more

Seeing how the M1 Pro and M1 Max are currently only reserved for Apple's MacBook Pro models (with the M1 Max also available on the Mac Studio), it makes sense that the rumored 15-inch model may not be an Air after all. If it is, it would be the first MacBook Air to break from the 13.3-inch display size in the line's 14-year history.



Similar to Kuo's prediction, the Bloomberg report adds that Apple plans to release the new model in spring 2023. While the report also mentions that Apple is working on a 12-inch laptop, Kuo says he has yet to hear any plans for a 12-inch MacBook. It's unclear if Apple will follow through with developing a 12-inch model, which is tipped to arrive at the end of 2023 or in early 2024, but there seems to be more of a focus on the 15-inch model.



While a new 15-inch MacBook could be in the works, we also have an M2 iPad Pro that could arrive in 2022, meaning we could see more desktop-based experiences come to Apple's tablet. Plus, an upgraded base iPad with a potential 10.9-inch display is expected to be in the works.



Apple has yet to announce anything official, but we're sure to hear more updates on the 15-inch MacBook as it approaches its rumored launch window. In the meantime, check out the upcoming M2 MacBook Air, and why you should say no to the M2 MacBook Pro.