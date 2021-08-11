MacBook Pro 2022 may have OLED — why you shouldn't buy the 2021 models

The long-rumored 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros that are reportedly hitting store shelves this year aren't even out yet, but rumors about the 2022 generation of MacBook Pros are already trickling in. Next year's MacBook Pros — purportedly 16-inch and 17-inch models — may get outfitted with OLED displays, according to The Elec.

If you're in the market for a MacBook Pro and you've been crossing your fingers for a top-of-the-line display for photo and video editing work, you may want to snub this year's MacBook Pros and wait for 2022.

MacBook Pro 2022 models may get OLED displays

This isn't the first time we've heard about Apple's plans to equip next year's MacBook Pro models with OLED displays. In March, we reported that the Cupertino-based tech giant was poised equip MacBook Pro 2022 units (and an upcoming 10.9-inch iPad model) with OLED panels.

A report from Korean news platform The Elec substantiates this rumor, claiming that Samsung is rounding up OLED displays for the 2022 MacBook Pros. According to TechRadar, the OLED-equipped MacBook Pros are 16-inch and 17-inch models packed with the M1X or M2 chip. As mentioned, if you're a photo or video editor, you may want to wait for next year's MacBook Pro launch.

The upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are rumored to have mini-LED technology, which should improve power efficiency, brightness, contrast and black levels, but it's not as impressive as OLED. Unlike mini-LED panels (and LED-backlit LCD displays), OLED doesn't require a backlight to illuminate pixels; OLED displays are self-emissive. In other words, each pixel can produce its own light.

OLED offers the best contrast ratio among all the display tech (yes, including mini-LED). OLED displays can achieve a high-contrast ratio because each pixel can be turned off and on individually. This can lead to richer blacks because dark areas can be entirely switched off.

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with mini-LED displays are reportedly launching in September or October, but if you're a professional content creator, consider waiting until 2022.

