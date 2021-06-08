Lenovo's excellent Yoga 9i falls to $900 in epic 2-in-1 laptop deal

The Lenovo Yoga 9i is one of our favorite 2-in-1 laptops. And for a limited time, Lenovo's Dads & Grads sale knocks hundreds off this versatile 14-inch convertible.

During the sale, you can get the Lenovo Yoga 9i for $899.99. This convertible usually retails for $1,250, so that's $350 off its normal price. It's the lowest price we've seen for this configuration and one of the best laptop deals of the season.

Lenovo Yoga 9i deal

Like all Yoga series laptops, its unique soundbar hinge emits crisp sound in any mode — notebook, tablet, tent or presentation.

The laptop in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, 11th Gen Intel 2.4-GHz Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe GPU, and a 256GB SSD. It also comes with a nifty Lenovo Active Pen and has a built-in fingerprint reader.

In our Lenovo Yoga 9i review, we were blown away by its fast performance and colorful 14-inch 1080p display. We were also impressed by its battery which lasted 11 hours and 15 minutes on our Laptop Mag battery test. We gave the Lenovo Yoga 9i an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award.

Design-wise, the Yoga 9i's svelte chassis perfectly marries portability with practicality. The laptop's smooth-to-the-touch lid is bare except for a chrome embossed "YOGA" logo in the top corner. Port-wise, the Yoga 9i supplies you with a USB 3.2 Type-A port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a headphone/mic combo jack.

At 3 pounds and 0.6 inches thick, the Yoga 9i is on par with its ultraportable competitors. It's thinner than the HP Spectre x360 14 (3 pounds, 11.8 x 8.7 x 0.7) just as slim as the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (11.7 x 8.2 x 0.6 inches, 2.9 pounds) and MacBook Air with M1 (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds).

If you're looking for a powerful, portable convertible laptop, the Lenovo Yoga 9i is a solid choice.