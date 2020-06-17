Lenovo Yoga and Legion laptops up to 66% off in summer sale

Lenovo's summer sale offers deep discounts on some of the industry's best laptops . The PC maker's sitewide sale takes up to 66% off select Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1s and Legion series gaming laptops.

As part of the sale, you can buy the Lenovo Yoga C940 14 for just $1,049.99 via coupon, "SUMMERSALE2020". Normally, you'd expected to shell out $1,300 for this convertible laptop, so that's $250 in savings.

It's the second lowest price we've ever seen for this machine and one of the best laptop deals available now.

Lenovo Yoga C940 14 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Lenovo

This Lenovo Yoga C940 14 2-in-1 laptop packs a 14-inch, 1080p display, 1.3-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. This Editor's Choice machine is now $250 off via coupon, "SUMMERSALE2020". View Deal

The Yoga C940 14 is one of the best Lenovo laptops you can own.

The model we recommend packs a 14-inch, 1080p display, a 1.3-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, Intel Iris Plus graphics and a 512GB SSD.

As we note in our Lenovo Yoga C940 review, it has a slim, premium design and vivid Full HD display. It won the Editor's Choice award for its fast performance and 11-hour long battery life.

If you're looking for a last minute Father's Day gift for dad, Lenovo's summer sale has you covered.

For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo Legion Y540 15 for $939 ($310 off) via coupon "GAMERDADS". It features a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, 2.4 GHz Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Doing all the heavy lifting for graphics is a GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory.

In our Legion Y540 hands-on review , we were impressed by its sleek unassuming aesthetic and vivid, colorful display. At $310 off, it's one of the best best gaming deals we've seen all month.

Lenovo's Father's Day and Summer Sale coupons are valid until June 21 and June 29, respectively.

Also on sale:

Lenovo Yoga C740 14 2-in-1 Laptop: was $859 now $689 @ Lenovo

You can snag the Yoga C740 for $170 off at Lenovo. It's configured with a 14-inch, 1080p display, a 1.6-GHz Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Coupon, "SUMMERSALE2020" drops it down to $689. View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y540 15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,249 now $939 @ Lenovo

This Legion Y540 is one of the best gaming laptops on the market. It packs a 15.6-inch, 1080p IPS display, 2.4-GHz Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of graphics memory. Coupon, "GAMERDADS" takes $310 off this gaming machine. View Deal