Lenovo IdeaPad S340 with AMD Ryzen 7 CPU is just $549 for Black Friday

Black Friday is already packed with deals and it's not even Friday yet. If you're looking for a new laptop with a kick, look no further than the Lenovo IdeaPad S340, which is $250 off.

At this moment, you can get the Lenovo IdeaPad S340 w/ AMD Ryzen 7 CPU for just $549 at Best Buy.

Lenovo IdeaPad S340: was $799 now $549

The Lenovo IdeaPad S340 is outfitted with an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U CPU, 12GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an AMD Radeon Vega 10 GPU. The color is a gorgeous "Abyss Blue."

We haven't tested or reviewed the Lenovo IdeaPad S340, so it's unclear how good it actually is, but getting an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U CPU, 12GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an AMD Radeon Vega 10 GPU all for just $549 is a pretty good deal.

It's a 15.6-inch laptop outfitted with a 1920 x 1080-pixel display, so it won't be anything too fancy, which is not a surprise considering the price. This machine comes in at 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches and 4 pounds, which is a decent size for a 15-inch laptop.

In the specs, Lenovo claims that this machine can last up to 10 hours on a charge, but be wary, as most claims only account for video playback and don't simulate real-world usage.

The laptop also comes with Windows 10 Home in S mode, which means you'll only be able to access Microsoft apps out of the box, but you can easily change that in the settings. (If you leave S mode, however, there's no going back, not that most people would want to anyway).