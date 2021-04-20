Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 drops to $555 in epic 2-in-1 laptop deal

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is a versatile and durable 2-in-1 laptop. And for a limited time, you can snag this stylish, 14-inch notebook for a stellar price.

Right now, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 with Ryzen 7 CPU is on sale for $555 via coupon, "FLEX14DEAL" at Lenovo. That's $205 off its former price of $615 and a great value, given its configuration. This is one of the best laptop deals we've seen this month.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5: was $615 now $555 @ Lenovo

Now $205 off via coupon, "FLEX14DEAL", the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Flex 2-in-1 laptop is even more affordable. It packs a 14-inch 1080p touch screen, 2.0-GHz Ryzen 7 4700U 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Integrated Radeon graphics, and 256GB SSD.View Deal

Lenovo's IdeaPad Flex 5 laptop boasts a 360-hinge design that lets you easily convert from laptop to tablet. The laptop in this deal has a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS touch screen, 2.0-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Integrated Radeon graphics, and 256GB SSD. Its specs are perfect for day-to-day multitasking, streaming content, and light gaming.

Although we didn't test this exact model, in our Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook review, we were liked by its flexible 2-in-1 design and touchscreen with pen support. We also raved about its comfortable keyboard. Design-wise, the IdeaPad Flex 5 in this deal is nearly identical to the ChromeOS model. The main difference is that it's missing the embossed Chromebook logo on the lid.

At 3.3 pounds, and 0.7-inches thin, the Lenovo Flex 5 is on par with its 14-inch competitors. It's just slightly heavier than the HP Spectre x360 14 (3 pounds, 0.7 inches), Lenovo Yoga 9i (3 pounds, 0.6-inches), and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (3 pounds, 0.6-inches). For your connectivity needs, the IdeaPad Flex 5 packs an array of ports. It sports a USB Type-C 3.1 port with power delivery, two USB 3.1 ports, and an HDMI port. There's also a 4-in-1 card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack built-in.

Now $205 off, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is a budget-friendly option if you're looking for an affordable 2-in-1 laptop.