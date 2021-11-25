Trending

Lenovo 15-inch gaming laptop with GTX 1650 is only $599 for Black Friday

Snag the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 for just $150 off

(Image credit: Rami Tabari)

Black Friday deals are flowing in and drowning us all, so please give us some air by checking out this sweet cheap Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 deal for $150 off.

Right now you can catch the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 in the wild for just $600 with an RTX 1650 at B&H.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: was $750 now $599
The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is a super affordable gaming laptop outfitted with an Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, a 1TB HDD, and a GTX 1650 GPU

I reviewed the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 last year, and it's a solid budget gaming laptop. Overall, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i offers you strong performance, decent battery life and a comfortable enough keyboard in a package under $1,000. However, it might be tough to move past the dull display and the limited number of USB Type-A ports.

On the Rise of the Tomb Raider benchmark, the IdeaPad Gaming 3i averaged 33 fps, sliding past the 27-fps budget gaming laptop average. With the same GPUs, the Pavilion 15 and Nitro 5 underperformed, at 29 fps and 30 fps, respectively, while the G5 15 nailed 37 fps.

When it came to running the Far Cry New Dawn benchmark (Ultra, 1080p), the IdeaPad Gaming 3i averaged 48 fps, which fell under the Pavilion 15 (54 fps) and Nitro 5 (51 fps).

Lenovo’s first attempt at a truly budget gaming laptop with the IdeaPad branding isn’t half bad.

Rami Tabari is a Senior Writer for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.