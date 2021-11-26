Trending

Kindle Paperwhite (2021) at $35 off is the best Black Friday e-reader deal you'll find

By

Snag the 2021 Kindle Paperwhite for just $105 (save an additional 20% with a Trade-In)

Kindle Paperwhite deal
(Image credit: Rami Tabari)

Black Friday is here and it's booming with deals; a ton of Amazon products are seeing discounts, including the wonderful Kindle Paperwhite (2021, 11th Gen) for $35 off.

Right now you can snag the Kindle Paperwhite for $105 on Amazon. It's one of the best e-reader deals we've seen so far.

Kindle Paperwhite (2021) deal

Kindle Paperwhite (2021): was $140 now $105

Kindle Paperwhite (2021): was $140 now $105
The Kindle Paperwhite offers a solid display and intuitive software packed in a sleek design. It's definitely worth its price on a discount let alone at full MSRP.

View Deal

In our Kindle Paperwhite (2021) review, we said that it offers a good display backed by intuitive software, long battery life and a sleek design. However, Amazon gives you the short end of the stick by not including a power adapter, and the Kindle Paperwhite was prone to crashing in my testing.

I love the Kindle Paperwhite, and think it’s an awesome piece of tech for people who want to read on the go or even at home without a clunky book weighing them down. However, it’s hard to get past the crashes, so maybe wait until these get sorted out.

I absolutely love reading books on the Kindle Paperwhite. I had been reading the physical copy of The Witcher: Sword of Destiny, but I wasn’t motivated to pick it up again until I got the Kindle Paperwhite.

There are a ton of customization options for the text on screen while you’re reading. For those who don’t want to fuss around with settings, there are four options: Compact, Standard, Large and Low Vision. But if you’re so inclined, you can jump into the options to customize the font, layout and more.

Rami Tabari
Rami Tabari

Rami Tabari is a Senior Writer for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.