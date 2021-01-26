iPad Pro now $100 off — time to go pro with this epic tablet deal

It seems like yesterday when a lot of people said tablets could never be a laptop replacement... Well, Apple heard you, and the iPad Pro is now better than ever — ready to take over a lot of your day-to-day work while providing the amazing tablet experience you know and love.

Now, it comes with an equally amazing price, as you can pick one up for $100 off the list price. That starts with the 11-inch version for $789 and the 12.9-inch model for $999.

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch 2020): was $1,099, now $999 @ Amazon

The same stellar performance and awesome LiDAR-enabled camera system as its smaller brother, but with a larger screen. At this price, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is such a steal. Get the outstanding 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $100 off!

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch 2020): was $799, now $789 @ Amazon

The discount may be small, but the specs are big. You will seriously love your 11-inch iPad Pro — packing a huge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion into a portable package, thanks to the slim bezels. The A12Z bionic chip is an absolute screamer, which crushes even the most intense tasks you can throw at it. And the 10-hour battery life ensures you can go all day long.

The 2020 model of the iPad Pro may be a modest update, but why drastically change something that is already great to use and a serious competitor to replace your laptop?

Both models come with a vivid and superbright Liquid Retina display with buttery smooth motion. Apple calls it "ProMotion technology," which essentially means a 120Hz refresh rate. After seeing something like that, it's hard to go back to anything else. Plus, the built-in quad speakers make for an all-immersive experience.

Powering that gorgeous screen is a lightning-fast A12Z Bionic processor with Neural Engine, which handily crushes even the most processor-intensive apps and graphically full-on games.

And with trackpad and keyboard support, this has the sheer versatility and capability to be both your tablet and laptop. Perfect for work and play. Want to see more price drops? Check out our best cheap iPad deals hub.