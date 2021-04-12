iPad Pro 2021 to debut this April despite mini LED supply shortage (report)

Apple is still planning to introduce its long-rumored iPad Pro 2021 as soon as next week, despite experiencing supply issues with the tablet's new mini LED display panels.



Previous reports indicate Apple took a big hit from the global component shortage, postponing the production of the upcoming 12.9-inch iPad. Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports the new iPad Pro is still set to be introduced in the second half of April.

When will the iPad Pro 2021 be announced?

Apple's mini LED display suppliers are reportedly facing low manufacturing yields, as one manufacturer has paused production altogether. While sources on Nikkei Asia claim that Apple has already pushed back component orders for the two devices from the first half of 2021 to the second half, this won't affect the announcement of the tablet expected to drop in the second half of April.



While the new iPad Pro is expected to be announced, there's a possibility the supply issues could affect how many will be available around the globe. There's also rumours of a smaller iPad model that won't use the upgraded mini LED display, leaving time for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro could be shipped later this year.



Apple's component shortage is also affecting MacBook production due to the global chip shortage, although this is not affecting the production of its iPad models. The new tablet will use the tech giant's A14X chip which is said to be based on the M1 chip found in the latest MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and Mac mini.



While there's the possibility the new iPad Pro will come out in limited supply, at the very least we're finally getting an official look at the mini LED-equipped tablet as soon as this month. Unfortunately, nothing it certain in the world of Apple announcements, so we'll keep our fingers crossed in the meantime.