New iPad Pro may use Apple's A14x Bionic chip — huge power boost

The rumoured iPad Pro 2021 may see more than just a mini-LED display upgrade, as the next version in Apple's line of A chips is expected to be shipped with the upcoming tablet — all thanks to a leak in iOS 14.5.



Apple's iOS 14.5 beta update makes reference to the new A14x Bionic chip, a powerful processor that is likely to be used in the upcoming iPad Pro 2021. With the iPad Pro rumoured to be coming out as soon as April, everything seems to be neatly falling into place.

Spotted by 9to5Mac, the fifth beta version of iOS 14.5 released to developers mentions a GPU from a new chip named "13G." The iPhone 12, iPad Air 2020, or other iOS device make reference to this chip. All fingers are pointing to Apple's new A14 variant; the A14x Bionic chip.



This isn't the first we've heard of the new iPad Pro getting a supercharged chip, as previous reports have claimed the A14X is set for the next iPad Pro 2021. And, according to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, it's set to be "on par" with the M1 chip found in the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.



The article also points out the A14X is based on the T8103, which is the same codename used for the Apple M1 chip used in the most recent Macs. It will be on par, alright.



The new A14x Bionic chip for the updated iPad Pro has been rumoured ever since March 2020. Based on our benchmark tests of Apple's latest silicon in the M1 MacBook Pro, the A14 chip variant looks set to give many Windows 10 PCs a run for their money. This might be why Intel has been firing shots at Apple with its new "I'm a Mac guy" ads...



Either way, if you're looking for a taste of just how good Apple's A14 Binoic chips are, you'll first want to know which laptop is right for you in our MacBook Air vs. MacBook Pro face-off.