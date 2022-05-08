HyperX Mother's Day deals 2022: Save now on essential gaming gear

HyperX Mother's Day deals are now live with fantastic discounts on essential gaming accessories. From now until May 14, save big on a HyperX headset, mouse, keyboard, and more at several retailers.

During the sale, you can get the HyperX Cloud Core Wireless Gaming Headset for $69 at Best Buy. Typically, they retail for $99, so you're saving $30 with this deal — its biggest price cut yet.

Not only is this the lowest price we've seen this headset go for, it's also one of the best gaming deals of the season.

HyperX is known for manufacturing some of the industry's best gaming accessories. The brand's gaming headsets are synonymous with great sound and solid performance for the price.

The HyperX Cloud Core Wireless features an over-ear closed-back design, 53mm neodymium drivers, a sound pressure level of 99 decibels, and up to 20 hours of battery life. DTS Headphone X spatial audio and delivers clear and accurate positional sound for an immersive gaming experience.

Although we didn't test this exact model, in our HyperX Cloud II Wireless review, we loved its superb comfort, sturdy design and satisfying audio. We were also impressed by its effective, deep surround sound. We gave the HyperX II Wireless an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our hard to get Editor's Choice Award.

HyperX memory foam and soft leatherette ear pads make the Cloud Core comfortable enough for long gaming sessions. And what's more, the detachable noise-cancelling microphone keeps ambient sound at bay.

Now at its lowest price yet, the HyperX Cloud Core is a solid buy, if you want a quality gaming headset for less.

HyperX Mother's Day deals end May 14. See more of our favorite HyperX deals below: