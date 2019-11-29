Hurry: Jabra Elite 65t wireless earbuds now just $99

If you're looking for wireless earbuds that give Apple's Airpods a run for their money, look no further than the Jabra Elite 65t earbuds.

Amazon is selling the Alexa-equipped wireless Bluetooth headphones for just $99 after a $70 discount.

These are some of the best wireless noise cancelling headphones around, so except this deal to go fast.

Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Headphones: was $169.99 now just $99.99 Superior call quality, Alexa functionality and up to 15 hours of battery life help Jabra stand out from the wireless earbud competition. If you're not a fan of the default titanium styling, Jabra offers these earphones in a variety of colorways.View Deal

Tom's Guide, our sister site, highlighted the Elite's stylish yet comfortable design and stellar audio quality in its Jabra Elite 65t review. On top of that, the headphones stay powered for 15 hours on a single charge. With the inclusion of Amazon Alexa, you can easily check the weather or interact with your smart home using voice commands.

