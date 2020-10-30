HP Spectre x360 13 OLED hits its lowest price ever in Black Friday deal

The HP Spectre x360 13 is a solid laptop and Dell XPS 13 alternative. This weekend, you can save hundreds on this premium machine in Best Buy's early Black Friday sale.

For a limited time, you can get the HP Spectre x360 for $1,499.99. Normally, this 4K laptop retails for $1,799.99, so that's $300 off its regular price. It's the lowest price we've seen for this convertible notebook. As far as early Black Friday deals on laptops go, this is among the best you'll find.

HP Spectre x360 2020: was $1,799 now $1.499 @ Best Buy

Now $300 off, the HP Spectre x360 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. This machine packs a 13.3-inch, 4K (3840 x 2160) OLED touchscreen, a 1.3-GHz Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD + 32GB Optane.

Compared to its predecessor, the 2020 HP Spectre x360 offers slimmer bezels and a vivid 4K OLED display.

The HP Spectre x360 in this deal packs a 13.3-inch, 4K (3840 x 2160) OLED touchscreen, a 1.3-GHz Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD + 32GB Optane. Its 360-degree hinge makes it easy to switch from laptop to stand, tent or tablet mode.

In our HP Spectre x360 2020 review, we praised its elegant design and breathtaking 4K OLED display. We also found its lightning-fast SSD impressive and gave the HP Spectre x360 4 out of 5 stars for its strong performance.

Our real-world testing put the laptop's Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor and 16GB of RAM to the task. It tore through 40 Google Chrome tabs and five 1080p YouTube videos without flinching while Spotify blasted in the background. In our lab, the Spectre x360 scored 18,360 on the Geekbench 4.3 overall performance test. This beats the average for premium laptops (16,669).

The Spectre x360's retains the same stunning Nightfall Black finish with diamond-cut copper luxe accents. Sliced corners and curvy hinges add to its elegant aluminum chassis.

At 2.6 pounds and 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches, the Spectre x360 is impressively light for a 13-inch laptop. The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2019) (2.9 pounds, 11.7 x 8.2 x 0.3~0.5 inches), the MacBook Pro 13-inch (2019) (3 pounds, 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches) and the Lenovo Yoga C940 (3 pounds, 12.6 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches) were all heavier, but still thinner than the Spectre x360.

You don't get many ports on the Spectre x360 — a common trend among many of today's laptops — but it is better than most. HP gave it a USB 3.1 port, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and a microSD card slot. If you need more ports, we recommend a USB Type-C or docking station.

Best Buy's Black Friday sale ends November 1.

