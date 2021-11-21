Best HP Black Friday deals 2021: Save up to 57% sitewide

The best HP Black Friday 2021 deals start now with the HP Black Friday Sneak Peek savings event. The PC maker's sitewide sale slashes up to 57% off select HP laptops, monitors, gaming gear, and more.

For a limited time, you can get the HP EliteBook 840 G8 for $1,311 from HP. Typically, this business laptop retails for $2,186, so that's $1,054 in savings. This is one of the biggest discounts we've seen for this laptop which rarely goes on sale.

It's also one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get right now.

HP manufacturers some of the industry's best laptops and the HP Elitebook 840 G8 is a prime example. The laptop on sale packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare with 400 nits of brightness, an HD privacy camera, and a fingerprint sensor. Its sleek chassis houses a 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and a 256GB SSD.

In our previous-gen HP Elitebook 840 G7 review, we praise its sleek, aluminum build, fast performance, ample port selection and comfortable keyboard. We give the Elitebook 840 G7 a rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our hard to get Editor's Choice award.

For your connectivity needs, the HP Elitebook 840 supplies you with plenty of ports. It has two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, an HDMI 1.4 input and a SIM card slot for LTE connectivity. You also get a headphone/mic jack, Smart Card reader, and Kensington lock.

And that's just one of the fantastic pre-Black Friday deals from HP.

Black Friday 2021 falls on November 26 and we expect to see tons of excellent deals on today’s most coveted tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2021 deals hub for the best holiday discounts.

Until then, here are the best HP Black Friday deals you can get right now.

HP's limited time Black Friday deals end November 22.

More HP Black Friday deals

Save $100 on the HP Envy x360 13 2-in-1 laptop (15z-eu000) touch. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.6-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, integrated graphics and a fast 256GB SSD. Dual speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen ensure an immersive experience whether you're listening to music or streaming movies.

Save $128 on the HP Pavilion Laptop (15t-dw300). It has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 2.4GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Iris Xe graphics and a 256GB SSD. This deal ends Nov. 22.

At $130 off, the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible (14t-dy000) is an incredible value. This 2-in-1 laptop features a 360-degree hinge that lets you convert it into five different modes. The laptop in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, Intel's 2.4GHz Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Iris Xe graphics and a 256GB SSD. This deal ends Nov. 22.