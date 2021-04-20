How to buy the new iPad Pro and save up to $580

Apple announced the next-gen iPad Pro tablet during its Spring Loaded Event via livestream Tuesday.

The 2021 iPad Pro is available in two models — the 11-inch iPad Pro with Retina Display starting from $799 and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Liquid Retina Display and XDR from $1,099. Both tablets include WiFi-only and Wi-Fi + Cellular options with storage capacities ranging from 128GB to 2TB.

Running on Apple's blazing fast M1 chip, the forthcoming iPad Pro brings blazing fast performance and long battery life to Apple's powerful tablet series.

If the new iPad Pro's price has you hesitant, fear not. Thanks to Apple's trade-in program, you can save up to $580 on the new iPad Pro when you trade in your iPad. Naturally, trading in a newer model iPad will net you the maximum discount.

As an alternative, you can get up to $200 back when you buy the new iPad Pro with Wi-Fi + Cellular. To get this deal, you must buy the iPad Pro direct from Apple and activate it with AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint or Verizon within 14 days. Your cashback will reflect as credits on your monthly wireless service bill. Verizon is the only carrier offering your refund in the form of a $200 Verizon e-gift card.

If you want to be among the first to get your hands on Apple's latest iPad Pro, preorders open April 30 at Apple.com. Orders will ship to meet the iPad Pro's release date in mid-May.

Apple iPad Pro 11": from $799 @ Apple

