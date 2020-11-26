Holy cow! This gaming disk is 46% off in an epic Black Friday deal

If you've been searching for a great gaming desk with space for all your gaming needs this Atlantic gaming desk is perfect for you. This Atlantic Original Gaming desk can be yours for $139.17 a massive savings of 46%.

The Atlantic gaming desk is now on sale at Amazon for $139.17 a huge savings of $120.82 off the usual retail price. The desk features a carbon fiber laminated top with steel legs making for a durable piece of furniture. The curved desk front ensures comfort while providing ample room for your display and accessories. Heck it's even got a cup holder to hold your drinks during those heated gaming sessions.

This is one of the best deals you will find for a gaming desk on Black Friday.

Packed with features, the Atlantic Original gaming desk is marked down from $259.99 to $120.82, which is a savings of 46%. The desk also has speaker stands and built-in wire-management slots, rear power strip holder, 32-ounce cup holder and headphone/VR headset hook.View Deal

The Atlantic Original gaming desk is made for gamers, with space for everything including individual storage compartments for the games and to keep things organized. There is also a cord management system to keep your cord organized and out of the way.

Rounding out the great features are cup holders to keep you hydrated while gaming and a cell phone charging station. Made of charcoal-colored carbon fiber top, the desk is attractive and supported by sturdy steel legs. There's plenty of room for all your PC gaming accoutrements, including up to a 32-inch monitor.

