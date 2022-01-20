Gigabyte A5 X1 RTX 3070 gaming laptop falls to $1,499 — its lowest price yet

Gigabyte's A5 X1 RTX 3070 gaming laptop equips you with all-around horsepower for gaming and beyond. High performance commands a high sticker price, but luckily, this deal we found nets you big savings on this premium machine.

For a limited time, you can get the Gigabyte A5 X1 with RTX 3070 GPU for $1,499 from Newegg via rebate. Typically, this gaming rig fetches $1,799, so you're saving $300. This is the Gigabyte A5 X1's lowest price ever and one of the best gaming laptop deals of the season.

By comparison, it's $100 cheaper than Amazon's current price for the same configuration.

Gigabyte A5 X1 Gaming Laptop: was $1,799 now $1,499 @ Newegg

This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 240Hz thin-bezel matte display, 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM and a speedy 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory handles graphics.

Gigabyte's A5 X1 is specifically engineered for gaming, entertainment and productivity. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 240Hz IPS display which eliminates motion blur and provides smooth, crystal clear visuals. Powering the machine is a 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-core CPU coupled with16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for speedy file transfers and storage. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory does all the heavy lifting for graphics.

Although we didn't test this exact laptop, it has an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars on Newegg and Amazon. Happy owners of the A5 X1 praise the laptop's easy VR set up, ability to run games like Cyberpunk 2077, Far Cry 6, Tomb Raider, Horizon at almost max settings. Others note the gaming laptop's multiple display outputs and dual-band Wi-Fi 6 which makes it great for multitasking and staying connected like a boss.

And for gamers who like to fine tune their performance, Gigabyte's gaming center UI makes it easy to customize game performance, macro keys and backlit colors.

With a weight of 4.7 pounds and 14.21 x 10.15 x 1.00-inches, the Gigabyte A5 X1 is fairly portable for a 15-inch gaming laptop. It's lighter than the Alienware m15 R4 (5.3 pounds, 14.2 x 10.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches) and Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (5.7 pounds, 14.2 x 10.8 x 1 inches).

At $300 off, the Gigabyte A5 X1 is a no-brainer if you're looking for a powerful all-around gaming laptop or workstation replacement.