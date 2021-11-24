Early Black Friday deal: Save 49% on the V-Moda Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones

Right now, you can snatch up these stylish rose gold accented V-Moda Crossfade 2 wireless over-ear headphones for just $179.99 at Amazon. V-Moda's Crossfade 2's are known for its powerful audio with driving bass and dreamy highs that make them an excellent choice for the audiophiles in your life.

If you act now, you can save a delirious 49% ($170.01) at Amazon. That's a massive saving for this pair of premium wireless headphones that not only sound fantastic but are very sturdy.

V-MODA Crossfade 2 Black Friday Deals

The V-Moda Crossfade 2 wireless headphones are built to last with a steel flex headband that can withstand at least ten instances of being crushed flat. Each headset undergoes MIL-STD-810G testing to ensure durability. They can also be used with the included analog wire. Featuring dual 50MM drivers, CCAW voice coils, and up to 14 hours of continuous music, entertainment, and calls. You can recharge it to 100% in 100 minutes, thanks to the included elegant V-Micro USB cable.

