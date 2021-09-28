Dell Inspiron 16 Plus hits new price low of $1,179 in limited time deal

The new Dell Inspiron 16 Plus is one of the best laptops for creators. For a limited time, Dell's Fall Sale Event offers a solid discount on this capable machine.

Currently, you can get the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus for $1,175 via Dell coupon, "50OFF699". That's $279 off its former price of $1,455 and the lowest price we've ever seen for this creator laptop. In fact, it's one of the best Dell deals we've seen this year.

Looking for a 16-inch MacBook Pro alternative or creator laptop? For a limited time, save $279 on the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus via coupon, "50OFF699". The laptop in this deal packs a 16-inch 3K (3072 x 1920) display and a 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of graphics memory and a fast 512GB SSD round out its hardware specs. This deal ends on September 29.View Deal

Dell's Inspiron 16 Plus is a solid 16-inch MacBook Pro alternative for creators and multitaskers. The laptop in this deal sports a 16-inch, 3K (3072 x 1920) display with 300 nits of brightness and an aspect ratio of 16:10.

Powering this machine is a 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU alongside 8GB of RAM. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory handles graphics while a 512GB SSD provides ample storage.

Although we didn't test this laptop, it has a user rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars on Dell's website. Satisfied customer reviews praise its gorgeous display, premium design and fast performance. With Intel's 11th Gen Intel Core CPU inside, the new Inspiron 16 has plenty of power for heavy task handling.

The laptop's built-in lid sensor and high capacity 56WHr battery ensure fast start-ups and endurance. With a weight of 4.4 pounds and measuring 14.0 x 0.75 x 9.7 inches, the Inspiron 16 Plus is on par with the 16-inch MacBook Pro (4.3 pounds,14.1 x 9.7 x 0.6 inches). Port-wise, you get an HDMI port, two USB 3.2 Gen ports, a Thunderbolt 4 port with DisplayPort and Power Delivery and an audio jack.

In a nutshell, the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus is a wise choice if you're looking for a powerful, 16-inch creator laptop.

This deal ends on September 29.