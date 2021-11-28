Best Cyber Monday monitor deals 2021

It's Cyber Monday and the best Cyber Monday monitor deals are right for the picking. We're seeing excellent Cyber Monday deals on everything from computer monitors for gaming and productivity to HDMI 2.1 TVs for gaming consoles.

For bargain hunters, the days after Cyber Monday are the best time of year to buy a new monitor on the cheap. So if you're shopping for someone else or yourself, now is great time to save.

Currently, we're seeing massive price drops on today's best monitors from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, LG, Samsung and more. Now is a great time to score excellent markdowns on everything from compact 22-inch FHD displays to colossal 85-inch 4K smart TVs.

Black Friday is over and we’re seeing tons of deep discounts on today’s most coveted tech. Visit our post-Black Friday 2021 hub for the best deals happening right now.

Check out our favorite Cyber Monday monitor deals below

Computer Monitors

HP Cyber Monday Monitor Deals: up to $100 off @ HP HP Cyber Monday Monitor Deals: up to $100 off @ HP

Save up to $100 on select monitors during HP's Cyber Monday sale. The PC maker offers a range of productivity and gaming laptops for dollars off retail. Whether you want a monitor for your laptop or a dual monitor bundle, you'll want to check out HP's deals.

Dell and Alienware Monitors: up to 45% off @ Dell Dell and Alienware Monitors: up to 45% off @ Dell

Dell's Cyber Monday sale slashes up to 45% off Dell and Alienware monitors. Save big on productivity and gaming monitors, and curved gaming monitors. The biggest discount of the sale knock $1,550 off the Alienware AW5520QF 55-inch OLED Gaming Monitor.

Dell 27-inch 75Hz Monitor: was $309 now $179 @ Dell Dell 27-inch 75Hz Monitor: was $309 now $179 @ Dell

If you don't need a big display, you can save $80 on the 27-inch Dell Monitor S7421HN. It has the same specs and stylish looks as the 27-inch Dell S2421HN Monitor — just a bigger screen.

Samsung SJ55W 34-inch Ultra WQHD Monitor: was $429 now $327 @ Amazon Samsung SJ55W 34-inch Ultra WQHD Monitor: was $429 now $327 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking $95 off the Samsung SJ55W 34-inch Ultra WQHD Monitor. It has a 21:9 aspect ratio and (3,440 x 1,440) display for razor-sharp images and immersive viewing. Picture-by-picture and picture-in-picture lets you view sources side by size or resize sources up to 25%, respectively. Quantities are low, so act fast to optimize your productivity and entertainment for less.

HP U27 27-inch 4K Wireless Monitor Bundle: was $999 now $835 @ HP HP U27 27-inch 4K Wireless Monitor Bundle: was $999 now $835 @ HP

Go cord-free and save $164 on this HP U27 27-inch wireless monitor bundle. Reduced latency, lets you breeze through tasks and stream picture perfect content. Now you can enjoy the freedom to connect to your PC wirelessly, or wired. And with 4K resolution and built-in down firing speakers, you'll enjoy an audio-visual experience unlike ever before.

AOC 15.6-inch Portable Monitor: was $179 now $143 @ Amazon AOC 15.6-inch Portable Monitor: was $179 now $143 @ Amazon

For a limited time, save $37 on this AOC portable monitor. It has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) panel, 60Hz refresh rate and USB-C Alt mode connectivity. Its thin and lightweight design makes it easy to bring a second screen with your everywhere.



Asus ROG Strix portable monitor: was $400 now $300 Asus ROG Strix portable monitor: was $400 now $300

The Asus ROG Strix 15.6-inch, 1080p portable gaming monitor features a 144Hz, G-Sync panel, a built-in battery, kickstand, USB-C power delivery, a micro HDMI port.

Gaming Monitors

Acer Predator XB271HU: was $469 now $399 @ Amazon Acer Predator XB271HU: was $469 now $399 @ Amazon

At $70 off, the 27-inch Acer Predator XB271HU monitor is at its best price yet. This is a great 27-inch monitor for anyone who wants to get into higher resolution gaming. With a 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution, 144Hz display and 4ms response time, this beautiful beast should prove to be crisp and colorful.

Samsung 49-Inch: was $1,999 now $949 @ Walmart Samsung 49-Inch: was $1,999 now $949 @ Walmart

The 49-inch, curved Samsung monitor in this Prime Day deal is a dazzling discount gamers don't want to miss. The QLED, 5120 x 1440-pixel display sports a 120Hz refresh rate and AMD Freesync technology to dodge screen tearing and promote smooth, fluid gameplay sessions.

27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: was $349 now $199 @ Dell Dell S2721HGF 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: was $349 now $199 @ Dell

At $75 off, the Dell S2721HFG Curved Gaming Monitor is at a great price. This 27-inch 1080p display has a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time which translates to buttery smooth, lag-free gaming. And with Nvidia G-Sync compatibility and AMD FreeSync premium, you can say goodbye to screen tearing and stuttering. This is one of the best gaming monitors to buy.

SAMSUNG 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor: was $2499 now $1999 @ Amazon SAMSUNG 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor: was $2499 now $1999 @ Amazon

Samsung's 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 is $500 off in this Cyber Monday deal. Boasting a 240Hz UHD Mini-LED display, this ultrawide curved monitor is a great pick for those with a huge desk. Be warned, most deskspaces will not be able to handle the gargantuan size of this colossal monitor.

LG UltraGear 32" 165Hz Gaming Monitor: was $349 now $249 @ Walmart LG UltraGear 32" 165Hz Gaming Monitor: was $349 now $249 @ Walmart

This Cyber Monday deal from Walmart takes $100 off the LG UltraGear 32-inch Gaming Monitor (32GN550-B) is an incredible value. This 32-inch 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution display features a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time. It supports Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium to ensure buttery-smooth, lag-free gameplay.

Alienware AW2720HF Gaming Monitor: was $559.99 now $399 @ Dell with $100 eGift Card Alienware AW2720HF Gaming Monitor: was $559.99 now $399 @ Dell with $100 eGift Card

Now $160 off, Alienware AW2720HF gaming monitor is at its lowest price yet. It features a 27-inch 1080p LED back-lit panel, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and FreeSync technology with G-Sync support.

TV Monitors

Samsung QN800A 65-inch Neo QLED 8K Smart TV: was $3,499 now $2,499 @ Samsung Samsung QN800A 65-inch Neo QLED 8K Smart TV: was $3,499 now $2,499 @ Samsung

Samsung is slashing up to $2,300 off its QLED 8K Smart TVs. Prices start from $2,499 for the 65-inch model. For a viewing experience like no other, it features a powerful Neo Quantum Processor 8K and Quantum Matrix Technology Pro. Enhance your viewing experience and your décor with any of these next-gen, sleek big-screen TVs.

Samsung QLED 4K TVs: up to $1,300 off @ Samsung Samsung QLED 4K TVs: up to $1,300 off @ Samsung

Samsung Cyber Monday deals offer solid discounts on the brand's popular TV monitors. Save big on Samsung's best-in-class QLED 4K Smart TV models of all sizes.

LG 70-inch NanoCell 75 Series 4K Smart TV: was $1,199 now $749 @ Best Buy LG 70-inch NanoCell 75 Series 4K Smart TV: was $1,199 now $749 @ Best Buy

This Best Buy Cyber Monday deal knocks $450 off the LG NanoCell 70 series smart TV. It provides an immersive viewing experience which lets you enjoy movies and TV shows in stunning rich detail, clarity and color. With Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, you can search and play content hands-free.