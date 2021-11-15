Best HDMI 2.1 TV Black Friday deals 2021

The best HDMI 2.1 TV Black Friday deals are here with massive discounts on today's best TVs. And if you want to get the most out of a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X console, now is the best time of year to buy a new 4K HDMI 2.1 TV.

Xbox Series X and PS5 systems offer true 4K gaming at up to 120fps and the PS5 is expected to support 8K in the future. Many of today's best TVs feature an HDMI 2.1 port or two or more to support higher pixel resolutions and refresh rates. Naturally, if you want to view games the way developers intended, a 4K HDMI 2.1 TV is best.

Right now, retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart — just to name a few, offer Black Friday TV deals for early birds. We're currently seeing considerable discounts on the latest 4K and 8K TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony, and TCL — just to name a few.

We're also seeing huge savings on last year's TV models with the priciest one seeing the biggest price cuts.

Currently, Samsung has early Black Friday TV deal pricing that takes up to $1,300 off its excellent QLED TVs. You can get the 2021 Samsung 75-inch Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV for $1,699 directly from Samsung. That's $1,000 off its $2,699 list price and the lowest price we've seen for this TV.

It's also one of the best HDMI 2.1 TV Black Friday deals you don't have to wait for.

Although we didn't review this TV, it has an overall customer rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Samsung's website. Satisfied owners praise its stunning picture quality, crystal clear clarity and vibrant colors.

When you're not console gaming, the Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV puts your favorite sports, movies and TV shows in one place. It supports streaming services like Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, CBS, and more.

Whether you want to treat yourself or gift someone special with a new big-screen TV, the Samsung Q80A is one of the best HDMI 2.1 TVs to buy.

For more HDMI 2.1 TV Black Friday deals, check our roundup of some of the best sales happening below.

Black Friday 2021 falls on November 26 and we expect to see tons of excellent deals on today’s most coveted tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2021 deals hub for the best holiday discounts.

Best HDMI 2.1 TV Black Friday deals right now

QLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,699 now $1,699 @ Samsung Samsung 75-inch Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,699 now $1,699 @ Samsung

This epic TV deal knocks $1,000 off the 75-inch Samsung Q80A 4K Smart TV. With Quantum Dot technology you can get 100% color volume. The TV's in-screen LED Direct Full Array produces deep blacks and pure whites. All the while, up-firing speakers deliver enveloping 3D sound. Amazon has it for the same price.

QLED 4K Smart TV: was $1,499 now $1,099 @ Best Buy Samsung 55-inch QN85A QLED 4K Smart TV: was $1,499 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

This excellent Best Buy Black Friday deal knocks $400 off the 55-inch Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV monitor. It features direct full-array backlighting, a Quantum 4K processor, and 100% color volume Quantum Dots. It supports streaming services like Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, CBS, and more. What's more, it includes Smart TV with Bixby Voice support for hands-free operation.

LG 70-inch NanoCell 75 Series 4K Smart TV: was $1,199 now $1,099 @ Best Buy LG 70-inch NanoCell 75 Series 4K Smart TV: was $1,199 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

This pre- Black Friday deal from Best Buy knocks $100 off the LG NanoCell 70 series smart TV. It provides an immersive viewing experience that lets you enjoy movies and TV shows in stunning rich detail, clarity and color. With Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, you can search and play content hands-free.

Sony X80J 75-inch 4K Smart TV: was $1,499, now $1,049 @ Amazon Sony X80J 75-inch 4K Smart TV: was $1,499, now $1,049 @ Amazon

This epic deal from Amazon knocks $350 off the Sony X80J 75-inch 4K Smart TV. If you want to upgrade your entertainment experience, you can't go wrong with this Sony big screen TV. It features a Sony's 4K HDR processor X1 and Triluminos pro technology for clear, rich precise imagery that's true-to-life. And with Google TV built-in, you can easily view content from your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Display+, YouTube and Apple TV. Best Buy mirrors this deal.

Sony 65-inch X90J 4K UHD Smart TV: was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Best Buy Sony 65-inch X90J 4K UHD Smart TV: was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

This standout Black Friday TV deal slashes $300 off the Sony 65-inch Bravia X90J 4K Smart TV. This big-screen TV monitor features a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR and Sony's Cognitive Processor XR and XR Triluminos Pro color. It has Google TV built-in which lets you browse thousands of TV shows and movies from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Paramount TV, Peacock and more. It also works with Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control of your TV.





Samsung 65-inch Q900NA Series QLED 8K Smart TV: was $4,499 now $3,299 @ Best Buy Samsung 65-inch Q900NA Series QLED 8K Smart TV: was $4,499 now $3,299 @ Best Buy

This standout Best Buy Black Friday TV deal knocks $1200 off this 65-inch Samsung 8K TV. With its groundbreaking infinity bezel design, intuitive Smart TV features, and lifelike resolution, this is more than just a screen; it’s an immersive viewing experience. Best Buy has it for the same price.

TCL 75-inch 6-Series Mini-LED QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: was $2,999 now $1,299 @ Best Buy TCL 75-inch 6-Series Mini-LED QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: was $2,999 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

Save $1,000 on the TCL 6 series 75-inch 4K TV. Mini-LED technology enhances contrast, brightness, and uniformity. Meanwhile, quantum-dot technology enhances performance further with better brightness and wider color volume. The result? Exceptionally vivid, lifelike picture performance in any setting.

Samsung 85-inch Q950TS QLED 8K UHD Smart TV: was $10,999 now $6,049 @ Best Buy Samsung 85-inch Q950TS QLED 8K UHD Smart TV: was $10,999 now $6,049 @ Best Buy

This 85-inch Samsung QLED TV gets a massive discount of $4,950 in this Black Friday TV deal from Best Buy. Prepare to be impressed by its ultra-high image quality. Quantum LED technology provides vivid, lifelike imagery, and the Infinity bezel design ensures virtually the whole front of your television is a screen. What's more, Object Tracking Sound + technology delivers immersive sound.

LG 86-inch 99 Series QNED Mini-LED 8K Smart TV: was $6,499 now $4,499 @ Best Buy LG 86-inch 99 Series QNED Mini-LED 8K Smart TV: was $6,499 now $4,499 @ Best Buy

You can save $2,000 on this 86-inch 99 QNED Mini-LED TV. It features the latest 8K resolution, maximum contrast, rich color, and a fast 120Hz refresh rate. QNED Mini-LED ushers in revolutionary brightness and contrast alongside Quantum Dot NanoCell color technology. It's complemented by voice control and Wi-fi 6 for reliable and stable connectivity.