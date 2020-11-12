PS5 to output 8K content in future update, Sony says

Sony announced via a recently published FAQ that it is working on a software update to bring 8K content to the PS5 console. Out of the box, the new PS5 is compatible with 8K displays but it cannot output 8K content as of yet.

Currently, the PS5 is only able to render video output at 720p, 1080i, 1080p, and 4K resolutions. With 8K displays becoming more affordable and popular, Sony is looking to take advantage of the higher resolution.

Sony stated, “PS5 is compatible with 8K displays at launch, and after a future system software update will be able to output resolutions up to 8K when content is available, with supported software,” So 8K here we come! The PS5 does a fantastic job with rendering 4K so I am sure most people are very excited to see how it will handle 8K.

Sony also hinted via the FAQ that it is working toward allowing the use of external hard drives and USB drives to save game and game-related content and information. Sony states, “Explorations for allowing players to store (but not play) PS5 games on a USB drive in a future update are underway." This is great as currently, you can only save your games on the PS5's internal SSD drive.