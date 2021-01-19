Cheap tablet deal drops Amazon Fire HD 8 to just $60

Great news if you're looking for an affordable tablet, this Amazon Fire HD 8 deal is just for you.

For a limited time, you can get the Amazon Fire HD 8 for just $59.99. This tablet normally costs $89.99, so that's $30 in savings. It's just $5 shy of its all-time low price and one of the best tablet deals we've seen this month.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020): was $89 now $59 @ Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is $30 off at Amazon right now. It's 30% faster than its predecessor and supports wireless charging. It features an 8-inch (1280 x 800) display, 2.0-GHz quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of expandable storage.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2020): was $109 now $79 @ Amazon

The Amazon HD 8 Plus is $30 off at Amazon today. It has all the same specs as the new Fire HD 8 except that it packs 3GB of RAM.View Deal

The Kindle Fire HD 8 is one of the most affordable tablets for the money.

It features an 8-inch 1280 x 800-pixel touchscreen, 2-GHz quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

As we note in our Amazon Fire HD 8 review, we like its fun Alexa features and USB Type-C charging. We also like its impressive battery life which endured 13 hours and 49 minutes during testing.

Amazon wisely outfitted its latest Fire HD 8 tablet with a minimum storage capacity of 32GB. That's double the size of last year's base model Fire HD 8.

Weighing 0.8 pounds, 8.0 x 5.4 x 0.4 inches, the Fire HD 8 is lighter, but thicker than its competitors like the Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus (1.09 pounds, 9.7 x 6.8 x 0.28 inches) and Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite (1.1 pounds, 9.6 x 6.4 x 0.3 inches).

Simply put, if you're looking for a lightweight tablet for streaming movies, shows, music, reading, and gaming, the Fire HD 8 is a solid choice.

If you're a multitasker, you can get the Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $79.99 ($30 off). It sports the same specs as the new Fire HD 8 except that it packs 3GB of RAM instead of 2GB.

There's no telling how long these HD tablet deals will last, so we recommend you act fast to snag one on the cheap.