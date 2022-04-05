Cheap laptop deal: Samsung Galaxy Book Go for just $299

The Samsung Galaxy Book Go Windows 11 laptop is shockproof, durable and travel-friendly. If you're looking for a budget laptop for basic use, you might find interest in this deal.

Currently, Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Book Go for $299 (opens in new tab). Typically, it retails for $349, so that's $50 in savings. This is the lowest price we've seen for this laptop since the holidays.

The Microsoft Store (opens in new tab) has it for the same price.

For a limited time, save $50 on the super-portable, Galaxy Book Go Windows 11 laptop. In our Galaxy Book Go review, we liked it great battery life and solid speakers. This laptop features a sleek, slim and shockproof design and runs Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 CPU coupled with 4GB of RAM. For safekeeping important files it has a 128GB of storage built-in. Samsung rates the Galaxy Book Pro's battery life at 18 hours for all-day use.

Samsung's Galaxy Book Go is one of the more portable 14-inch laptops out there. It has a 180-degree hinge and a durable design. The laptop in this deal has a 14-inch ‎(1920 x 1080) LED display, 2.5-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, integrated graphics, and 128GB of storage.

In our Samsung Galaxy Book Go review, we liked its great battery life and solid speakers. The Galaxy Book Go scored an overall performance test rating of 1,653 —identical to the average budget laptop. Although it didn't blow us away with multitasking, you should have just enough oomph for basic tasks like creating docs, managing email, web browsing, and streaming Netflix.

With a weight of 3.2 pounds and 0.6 inches thick, the Galaxy Book Go is super-portable. It's lighter and thinner than the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook (3.5 pounds, 0.8 inches) and on par with the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (3.2 pounds, 0.7 inches).

Port-wise, the Galaxy Book Go equips you with the basics. You include two USB Type-C ports, a USB 2.0 port and headphone jack. It also has a built-in microSD card slot for transferring files and storage expansion.

If you're looking for a travel-friendly sub-$300 laptop with all-day battery life, the Galaxy Book Go is worth considering.