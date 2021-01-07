CES 2021: Lenovo unveils two ultra-thin monitors that cost less than $200

CES 2021 is a dazzling tech event with a cornucopia of avant-garde devices, but among the sea of high-priced expositions, there are a few affordable gems that won't break the bank.

Lenovo has just announced two slim and sleek monitors that cost less than $200. The strategically designed monitors have chic and stylish form factors that offer sophisticated and polished vibes to your work-from-home office.

CES 2021: Lenovo L24i-30 and L27e-30 monitors

The Lenovo L24i-30 monitor only costs $159.99 and comes with a refined, all-metal stand that's accented with trendy, bi-color elements. The L24i-30 offers a 23.8-inch, 1080p IPS display.

CES 2021: Lenovo L24i-30 monitor (Image credit: Lenovo)

The L27e-30 monitor, sculpted with a simple and elegant Graphite Gray stand, costs $189.99. With the L27e-30, you'll get a 27-inch, full HD display. Both monitors are ultra-slim with 7.1mm of thinness. The monitor pair, outlined in Raven Black, offers three sides of near-edgeless bezels.

Thinking strategically, Lenovo integrated smartphone holders and cable-management features into the monitors for users' convenience.

Useful design elements aren't the only standout features of this monitor duo. Spending hours staring at a screen can do a number on your eyesight. That's why Lenovo implemented eye-comfort technology into both monitors. Thanks to blue-light reduction and anti-glare, you will experience less eye strain as you immerse yourself into hours of productivity.

Both monitors are equipped with AMD FreeSync technology for smooth and stutter-free gaming. The monitor duo is capable of supporting refresh rates of up to 75Hz via HDMI inputs. The Lenovo displays offer three ports: HDMI, VGA and audio.

Lenovo L27e-30 monitor (Image credit: Lenovo)

Lastly, thanks to the Lenovo Artery app, users can personalize their monitor's appearance, volume and other characteristics via the On-Screen Display settings.

The Lenovo L24i-30 and L27e-30 are two affordable monitors that offer wide-viewing angles, a chic and stylish form factor and useful design features — they appear to be good options for budget-conscious, remote employees, although we won't know for sure until we've reviewed them.

Bottom line

Both monitors will hit store shelves this March. With features such as AMD FreeSync and eye-comfort technology, the Lenovo L24i-30 and L27e-30 monitors are wallet-friendly displays that cater to both gamers and office workers.

We can't wait to test these displays out ourselves. Perhaps they may land on our 2021 list of best cheap monitors.