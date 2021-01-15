Capcom's Resident Evil Showcase: Where to watch

The hugely-anticipated Resident Evil Village (Resident Evil 8) is set to release in 2021, and to give us a little taste of what to expect, Capcom is hosting a big Resident Evil Showcase on January 21, 2021.



Set to show at 2pm PST/10pm GMT, the special show will take us on a tour of Resident Evil Village, with a new trailer to pick apart, a look at its gameplay, and more Resident Evil-related news. We're intrigued.



Fans can catch the stream on the official Resident Evil YouTube channel or through Capcom USA's Twitch TV channel. The showcase is set to be hosted by What's Good Game's co-founder Brittney Brombacher.





Don’t miss the Resident Evil Showcase on January 21st at 10pm GMT/ 11pm CET! Join Brittney Brombacher ( @BlondeNerd ) on a guided tour of Resident Evil Village, including a new trailer, first-ever gameplay, and lots more Resident Evil news! pic.twitter.com/BSNiFPpkbVJanuary 14, 2021

Beyond Resident Evil 8

Capcom's showcase will finally give us more details on the direct Resident Evil 7 sequel, continuing Ethan Winters' story filled with werewolves and Chris Redfield, but it also states "lots more Resident Evil news."



A remake of Resident Evil 4 in the same vein of 2019's wildly successful entry is apparently in the works, so we wouldn't be surprised to see a sneak peek of good 'ol Leon S. Kennedy roundhouse kicking the Las Plagas. The news could also be related to the new live-action Resident Evil TV series set to premiere on Netflix.



Resident Evil Village is set to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC sometime in 2021. While we wait, you might want to check out the very Resident Evil-like The Medium.