Black Friday preview: New Dell XPS 15 now $100 off

Black Friday is fast approaching and some retailers are getting ahead of the curve by offering early Black Friday laptop deals.

One of the best we've seen thus far is a $100 discount on the XPS 15, the current best 15-inch laptop. The deal comes straight from Dell.com where you'll find the base XPS 15 with a 1080p non-touch display, a Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for just $999.

Dell XPS 15 (FHD, Core i5): was $1,099 now $999

Dell's XPS 15 is our favorite 15-inch laptop for its compact, premium chassis, gorgeous display and fast performance. Dell's $999 price is the second-lowest we've seen. View Deal

This is the second-lowest price we've seen for the latest version of the XPS 15, which packs a powerful 9th Gen Intel Core i5 processor.

In our Dell XPS 15 review, we praised the laptop for its strong performance, attractive, slim chassis and comfortable keyboard. But our favorite thing about the new model — perhaps the best reason to upgrade from an older version — is that the webcam was relocated above the display, where it belongs. And yet, the XPS 15 retains the InfinityEdge display and those sweet thin bezels.

Dell is sure to post more laptop deals in the coming days, so visit our Black Friday deals hub.