Killer Deal: Surface Pro 7 with keyboard now $310 off

Black Friday is still a few days away but Best Buy is kicking things off early with an awesome deal on Microsoft's new Surface Pro 7.

Best Buy is selling a bundle that includes the Surface Pro 7 and a black Type Cover keyboard for $649, or $310 off. We rarely find savings this steep on new products, especially from an exclusive vendor like Microsoft.

Surface Pro 7 (Core i3) w/ Type Cover: was $959 now $649

Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 is one of the best 2-in-1s on the market. With a gorgeous display, fast performance and (now) a USB-C port, this hybrid is a true laptop replacement.View Deal

Best Buy is selling the base version of the Surface Pro 7 with a Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. While those components are better for doing basic tasks than anything demanding, this specific Surface Pro 7 would make for a great travel companion or laptop replacement for college students.

You might feel compelled to wait for Black Friday to buy a new PC, but we'd be surprised to find a better deal than this one. Why is that? The Surface Pro 7 retails at $749 for the tablet alone, so Best Buy is essentially saving you $100 then giving you a free keyboard ($130 value).

If you still want to wait, you can check out our Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals hubs for all the latest laptop and tablet deals. Otherwise, we recommend jumping on this Surface Pro 7 deal before the tablet/laptop hybrid sells out.