Black Friday gaming monitor deal: Alienware 55 OLED for $1,000 off

Black Friday deals are taking hold of Thanksgiving week entirely, and right now you can get the Alienware AW5520QF 55 OLED gaming monitor for $2,999, at $1,000 off.

The Alienware AW5520QF 55 OLED is one of our best gaming monitors thanks to its gorgeous 4K OLED panel, elegant design and smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Alienware AW5520QF 55 OLED: was $3,999, now $2,999 @ Dell

In our Alienware AW5520QF 55-inch OLED Gaming Monitor review, we complimented the sci-fi-inspired aesthetic comboed with its useful port selection. It has three HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, four USB Type-A ports, a SPDIF Out port and a headphone jack.

With a 120Hz refresh rate, the 55-inch OLED did an excellent job keeping up as we slashed at a nasty golem in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The OLED panel also offered perfect darks, super-high contrast levels and vivid colors.

We were also thoroughly impressed by the speakers on the AW5520QF. Gunshots burst with a clear, sharp ring and we could hear the lovely snap of Lara Croft's bow in Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

