Prime Day is here, but it won't last forever, so hop on the deals train while you can, as these sales will run from October 13 to 14, but don't worry, we got you covered with the best Prime Day USB Type-C hubs deals around.

Getting a reliable USB Type-C hub that doesn't cost near $100 can be tough to come by, but we're curating a list of the best USB Type-C hubs you can easily find one that's affordable.

Amazon offers a free 30-day Prime membership trial as an incentive to start shopping. You can cancel before your trial ends to avoid being charged the $119 yearly membership for Prime, but $119 isn't too bad since you get Amazon Prime Video bundled with it. College students can also sign up for a Prime Student membership to shop for Prime Day deals. Prime Student costs $59 per year (50% less than a traditional membership) and offers many of the same perks.

Prime Day 2020 officially kicked off Tuesday and we expect to see tons of deals on today’s best tech gear. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day page for this year’s exclusive deals.

Prime Day USB Type-C hubs deals right now

Best Prime Day USB Type-C hubs deals

Dell Adapter USB-C to Dual USB-A: was $40 now $27 @ Amazon

You can get a super cheap Dell USB Type-C hub if you're only looking to expand to a couple of USB Type-A ports. It also comes with another USB Type-C port for passthrough charging, so you don't have to lose a Type-C port in the process.View Deal

Aukey USB-C 8-in-1: was $40 now $32 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a reliable and trusted brand for USB Type-C hubs, then look no further than Aukey. This particular model comes with three USB Type-A ports, an RJ45 port, an SD card slot, a microSD card slot, an HDMI port and a USB Type-C port.View Deal

Hiearcool USB-C 11-in-1: was $80 now $64 @ Amazon

This USB Type-C hub comes with a whopping 11 connections, including four USB Type-A ports, an RJ45 port, two HDMI ports, one USB Type-C port, an SD card slot, a microSD card slot and a VGA port.View Deal

Vava USB-C 8-in-1: was $55 now $32 @ Amazon

The Vava USB Type-C hub is equal in price to the Aukey and even comes with the same amount of ports: three USB Type-A ports, an RJ45 port, an SD card slot, a microSD card slot, an HDMI port and a USB Type-C port. It really comes down to preference.View Deal

iVANKY USB-C 7-in-1: was $38 now 30 @ Amazon

If you're looking for your most affordable option that'll still give you a decent amount of ports, go with the iVANKY hub, which'll net you two USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, an RJ45 port, an SD card slot and a microSD card slot.View Deal

Quick Prime Day Deals