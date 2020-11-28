Cyber Monday iPad deals: The best deals available now

The best Cyber Monday iPad deals are extending through the weekend with notable discounts on Apple's capable tablets. Now is a great time for bargain shoppers to take advantage of Cyber Monday deals on iPad.

Apple's entire family of tablets are seeing sizable discounts right now. From the entry-level 2020 iPad to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, we're seeing discounts of $30 to $350 on various models. The just-released iPad Air saw a $30 discount which brought it down to $569.

Apple's next-gen iPad Pro is rumored to arrive in 2021 which translates into steep discounts on existing iPads.

One of the best Cyber Monday iPad deals you can score right now is the base model iPad Pro 12.9-inch tablet for $999 at Amazon. Usually, this tablet retails for $1,099, so that's $100 off its normal price. It's one of the best Cyber Monday iPad deals you can get right now.

Best Cyber Monday iPad deals right now

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 2020 (128GB): was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

This Cyber Monday deal knocks $100 off the Editor's Choice 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Powerful enough to replace your laptop, this Apple tablet packs a 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina display, an A12Z Bionic CPU, 128GB of storage, a new dual-camera system with LiDAR scanner, and Wi-Fi 6 support. Own it now for its lowest price yet.

Apple iPad Air (2020): was $599 now $569 @ Amazon

The iPad Air (2020) is the best tablet for most people. Powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chip, the new iPad Air delivers excellent performance and good battery life. This just-released tablet is currently $40 off at Walmart.

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 12.9-inch: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon

One of the best iPad Cyber Monday deals takes $79 off the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio, bringing it to an all-time low price at Amazon. For the familiar laptop feel, this keyboard is designed to deliver a great typing experience on a full-size keyboard whenever you need it.

Apple iPad Pro 11" 2020 (256GB): was $899 now $799 @ Amazon

Now $100 off, the Apple iPad Pro is one of the best tablets to buy. It packs an 11-inch (2732 x 2048) edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, A12Z Bionic CPU, 256GB of storage, a new dual-camera system with LIDAR scanner. The 128GB iPad Pro is also on sale for $729 ($69 off).

Apple iPad 2020 (32GB): was $320 now $300 @ Walmart

Walmart is taking $57 off the latest 8th generation iPad. It packs a 10.2-inch Retina display and an A12 Bionic Soc for 40% faster CPU performance than the model's iPad's A10 chip.

iPad mini (64GB): was $399 now $334 @ Amazon

The latest Apple iPad mini packs Apple's powerful A12 Bionic CPU, which delivers ridiculously fast performance. It outperforms the 2018 iPad and lasts nearly 13 hours per charge.

Best Cyber Monday iPad accessory deals right now

JAMJAKE Stylus Pen for iPad: was $46 now $29 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a cheaper alternative to the Apple Pencil, this JAMJAKE Stylus Pen might be worth checking out. It has 4.6 stars out of 5 on Amazon out of 22,775 ratings. It works with many modern iPad models, but be sure to check if it's compatible before purchasing.

MoKo Case Fit iPad Mini (2019): was $17.99 now $9.99 @ Amazon

Not only is the Moko Case Fit stylish, it's also sturdy and has a kickstand so you can watch videos on your iPad mini. The case is available in eight different colors including Rose Gold, Mint Green and Pine Forest.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon

Now $80 off, the Apple AirPods Pro are on sale for the one of its lowest price ever. With decent noise cancellation, good sound quality, and a comfortable, sweat-resistant design, the AirPods Pro is among the best wireless earbuds around.