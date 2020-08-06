Best Buy back-to-school sale: $400 off Lenovo Yoga C940

If you're looking for a flexible laptop, the Lenovo Yoga C940 14 is one of the best 2-in-1s to buy. Students and parents alike can now save big on this premium machine.

Currently, Best Buy has the 4K model Yoga C940 14 on sale for $1,199. That's $400 off its $1,600 list price and the lowest price we've seen for this 2-in-1 4K laptop.

This is one of the best back-to-school laptop deals you can get.

You must enroll in the free Best Buy Student Deals to reveal the deal price. Non-students can sign up for the free My Best Buy program to get this same deal.

The Lenovo Yoga C940 is one of the best laptops for students and creatives.

The Yoga C940 in this deal packs a 14-inch (3840 x 2160) display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

As we said in our Lenovo Yoga C940 review, we loved its slim premium design and vivid display. We gave it our Editor's Choice award for its fast performance and long battery life.

In our lab, the Yoga C940 notched a score of 18,672 on the Geekbench 4.3's overall performance test. That beats the premium laptop average of 16,314 as well as HP Spectre x360 13 (18,408; Core i7-1065G7) and last year's Yoga C930 (14,739; Core i7-8550U).

To test its multi-task handling, we opened 20 Google Chrome — four of which were playing 1080p YouTube videos — and our machine never stuttered.

At 3 pounds, the Yoga C940 is heavier than the 13.3-inch HP Spectre x360 13 (2.7 pounds) and the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2.9 pounds). Port-wise, the Yoga C940 14 is equipped with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a USB Type-A port and a headphone/mic jack combo.

Now $400 off, the powerful Yoga C940 2-in-1 is an excellent value. This deal ends September 13.