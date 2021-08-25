Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 with RTX 3060 GPU sheds $200

The Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 is one of our top pick gaming laptops for a reason. It delivers incredibly powerful performance for the price and is as close to perfect as a gaming PC can get.

Right now, Best Buy offers the Editor's Choice Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 for $1,649. That's $200 off its regular retail price of $1,849 and its lowest price yet. Among this week's laptop deals, this one is the cream of the crop.

Even better, it includes one free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Now $200 off, the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop. The machine in this deal has a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display with 500nits of brightness, 2.5-GHz Intel Core i9-11900H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. For graphics handling, it's equipped with Nvidia's RTX 3060 GPU. It includes one free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Asus manufactures some of the industry's best gaming rigs and the ROG Zephyrus is one brawny machine. The laptop in this deal packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display with 500nits of brightness, 2.5-GHz Intel Core i9-11900H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's RTX 3060 GPU does all the heavy graphics lifting.

In our Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 review, we loved its bright 16-inch display, excellent performance and graphics and clicky keyboard. Its battery endured 6 hours and 34 minutes during testing which is impressive for a gaming laptop. We rate the ROG Zephyrus M16 4.5 out of 5 stars and blessed it with our hard to get Editor's Choice Award.

In one test, the ROG Zephyrus M16 tore through 40 Google Chrome tabs and five 1080p YouTube videos while Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ran in the background. In our lab, the laptop scored 8,495 on the Geekbench 5.3 overall performance test. This surpasses the mainstream gaming laptop average of 5,097.

Design-wise, the Zephyrus M16's aluminum hood sports a sleek black finish with microdots. On the lid, there's a machine-like stamp in the corner with the brand's ROG logo and established date. When open, the Zephyrus M16 flaunts a shiny RGB-lit keyboard and soft-touch touchpad. Integrated into its slim-bezel display is a webcam for video calls.

With a weight of 4.2 pounds and 14 x 9.6 x 0.8 inches dimensions-wise, the Zephyrus M16 is on par with its 16-inch counterparts. It's not that much lighter than the 16-inch MacBook Pro (4.3 pounds, 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.6 inches) and Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (4.4 pounds, 4.0 x 0.8 x 9.7 inches).

So if you want to own one of the best gaming laptops for the money, the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 is a solid buy.