Apple Watch SE with 40mm case falls to $240

The Apple Watch SE is one of the best GPS smartwatches out there. And for a limited time, you can score this Apple Watch Series 6 alternative for a stellar price.

Right now, you can get the Apple Watch SE for $240 from Amazon. Formerly $260, that's $29 off and just $20 shy of its record low price. In terms of Apple deals, this is one of the best of the season.

Apple Watch SE deal

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $269 now $240 @ Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon is slashing $29 off the Apple Watch SE via on page coupon. Apple's mid-tier smartwatch houses the same CPU found in the Apple Watch 5 and a display that's 30% brighter than the Apple Watch 3. This smartwatch supports emergency calls, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. View Deal

The Apple Watch SE is one of the mobile tech industry's best wearables. It runs on the same CPU found in the Apple Watch 5.

Over the Apple Watch 3, the Watch SE's display is 30% brighter and it supports emergency calling, fall detection and noise monitoring. Rounding out the Apple Watch SE's specs is 50-meter water resistance, a built-in compass, and an always-on altimeter.

Although we didn't test this smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series is praised for its comprehensive health and fitness tracking functionality. The watch's seamless Apple device connectivity and MacBook unlocking capabilities make it the best smartwatch for most Apple users.

If you're looking for a smartwatch that doesn't cost a small fortune, the Apple Watch SE is a solid buy.