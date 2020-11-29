Apple Watch 3 Cyber Monday deals get an Apple Watch on your wrist for as low as $179

The Apple Watch 3 may not be the newest Apple watch, but it does still run the latest watchOS 7 software and with its Cyber Monday deal pricing you can get it for around half the cost of the current Apple Watch. While Apple Watch 3 deals have bounced around a little, right now you can get it for as low as $179 from Best Buy, $20 off its normal retail price.

The Apple Watch 3 still offers excellent health and fitness tracking features along with a lot of the same hardware benefits of the newer Apple Watch SE including a Retina OLED display, water resistance for swim tracking and all-day battery life.

There are a ton of great Cyber Monday deals available already including deals on the Apple Watch SE and some of the lowest prices ever on Apple Watch 6.

Apple Watch 3 (GPS) Cyber Monday deals

Apple Watch 3 - 38mm - Space Gray: was $199 now $179 @ Best Buy

Apple Watch 3 - 38mm - Space Gray: was $199 now $179 @ Best Buy

The Apple Watch 3 was a big step forward when it first launched bringing true water resistance sufficient for swimming along with an improved display and altimeter. While the latest Apple Watch 6 adds some impressive new features if you are looking to try the Apple Watch without spending $300 or more this remains a great option that still runs the latest watchOS software.

Apple Watch 3 - 42mm - Space Gray: was $229 now $214 @ Best Buy

Apple Watch 3 - 38mm - Silver: was $199 now $179 @ Best Buy

The Apple Watch 3 is far from the latest Apple Watch (that honor goes to the Apple Watch 6 and Apple Watch SE), but it remains on sale directly from Apple as an excellent affordable entry point into the Apple Watch ecosystem for a reason. With the exception of a slight increase in size the design of the Apple Watch has remained largely unchanged.

The Apple Watch 3 was considerably faster than its predecessors and while the newer watches have gotten faster still, the Series 3 won't often leave you waiting. Thanks to its watchOS 7 update the Apple Watch 3 delivers the majority of the features that you'll find in the later versions, with the exception of some hardware-specific updates like blood oxygen monitoring.

That means you still get all of the step and activity tracking along with handy features like the ability to deal with your iPhone notifications or take calls and respond to texts without diving for your phone every time.

The Apple Watch 3 comes in 38mm or 42mm sizes, but there's no difference in the features, just the size of the smartwatch. This is the same with the GPS + Cellular models, but we would recommend against those at this point as at that cost you would be better served by one of the newer models.

The Apple Watch 3 is still an excellent smartwatch and for about $100 less than even the affordable Apple Watch SE it gets you the features most users love about the Apple Watch.

