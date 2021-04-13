Apple "special event" planned for next week — did Siri confirm the new iPad Pro launch?

Siri has just announced Apple is planning to hold a "special event" on Tuesday, April 20. What is set to be announced is a secret, but all bets are on a new iPad Pro being unveiled, as rumours suggest.



Reported by MacRumors, Siri revealed the date of Apple's upcoming event, stating it will be taking place at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA. Like the company's previous October event, it's expected to be a digital-only event viewable on Apple’s website or via YouTube.

When asking Siri "when is the next Apple event," it will respond with a date and a link to the Apple website for further details. However, the site doesn't currently provide any details of the event.

When trying to ask Siri in the UK, it will only suggest going to the website. The response only seems to be available when using US Apple IDs (courtesy of The Verge).



Apple is expected to officially announce the April event on April 20 and send out press invitations very soon, but Siri beat the tech giant to the punch.

Apple was initially expected to announce its first event back in March. While we had to wait another month, we're still expecting the same releases for plenty of Apple's rumored products.



The highlight of the event is believed to be the release of a new iPad Pro that could deliver performance on par with the M1 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air and also serve as the debut for Apple's mini-LED displays.



We're also expecting Apple AirTags, which will compete with Samsung Galaxy SmartTag by allowing users to find misplaced items such as keys, wallets, or backpacks via Bluetooth using Apple's Find My App software.



There has been a lot of back and forth on whether we can expect the rumoured Apple AirPods 3 to drop. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes mass production of the third-generation AirPods will take place in the third quarter of 2021.



However, earlier leaks indicate the new wireless earbuds would be revealed in the March event. We'll just have to twiddle our thumbs until April 20.



Interestingly, there have been rumours of Apple AirPods Pro 2 releasing in the first half of 2021, possibly as soon as April. This certainly adds up since Siri spilled the beans at the April Apple event. While there's a slight chance Siri is lying to us about the date of the event, get some popcorn ready for next week.