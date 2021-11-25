Act now! Apple AirPods Max is $120 off for Black Friday, hitting its lowest price ever

Black Friday is here and its dishing out some epic deals on the most popular products, including the Apple AirPods Max, which is currently at an all time low price.

Right now you can snag the Apple AirPods Max for just $429 at Amazon. It's one of the best deals we've seen on this product.

Apple AirPods Max deal

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $429 Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $429

Don't miss this epic Black Friday deal that sees the Apple AirPods Max hit its lowest price ever. Apple’s AirPods Max headphones combine beautiful design with powerful tech for great audio quality and best-in-class ANC.

In our Apple AirPods Max review, we complemented the cans for not only looking good also sounding good. And they’ve got some formidable active noise cancelling to boot. The headphones are stylish, comfortable and packed with tech. Not only do you get great audio quality, you have Adaptive EQ to ensure you’re always getting the optimal audio experience.

With their 40mm custom dynamic drivers, the AirPods Max are just a few steps below delivering audiophile-grade audio, but the headphones can definitely make a case for hi-fi grade. Whether we were listening to pop, hip-hop, country or R&B, the headphones didn’t fail in delivering robust audio with rich mids and bass that never overwhelmed the highs.

Apple uses a pair of its H1 chips to bring listeners its Adaptive EQ. Using each of the chips’ 10 cores, Adaptive EQ adjusts the mids and lows of a track in real-time based on the position and seal of earcups. The result is consistent, balanced audio quality.