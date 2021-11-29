5 best wireless earbud deals still available for Cyber Monday — Last chance deals!

Wireless earbuds offer unmatched portability allowing you to untether from your laptop or mobile device while still enjoying your favorite music, podcast or audiobook and these Cyber Monday headphone deals make them affordable at any budget.

While Cyber Monday deals are running out of time, there are still quite a few of the best wireless earbuds available at or near their lowest prices ever.

5 best true wireless earbud deals for Cyber Monday

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon Amazon is slashing $70 off the AirPods Pro for Cyber Monday. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds: was $279 now $248 @ Amazon Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds: was $279 now $248 @ Amazon

Now $31 off, the Editor's Choice Sony WF-1000XM4 are at an all-time low price. In our Sony WF-1000XM4 review, we gave it a perfect score of 5 out of 5 stars for its excellent music and call quality. They offer a lightweight and comfortable fit and powerful active noise-cancellation. This is one of the best Cyber Monday headphone deals out there. Walmart has them for the same price.

was $279 now $199 @ Amazon Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was $279 now $199 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the excellent Bose QuietComfort wireless earbuds. These provide a comfortable fit, Bose class-leading active noise cancellation and easy-to-use touch controls. Don't wait to take advantage of this great Cyber Monday deal. Hurry and snag them for their lowest price yet.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $109 @ Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $109 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the excellent Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 at Samsung. If various color options, power and comfort are important to you, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are a solid buy.