Wowza! Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 Months Membership is 44% off for Black Friday

Black Friday is around the corner, and with it comes a boatload of exciting deals. If you're looking for an affordable entry point into the Xbox ecosystem, there's no better way than with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which is now 44% off.

Right now, you can buy Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 Months Membership for just $24.99 at Newegg. Some fine print before we go any further: this code only works for those in the United States.

Xbox Game Pass 3 Months Membership: was $44.99 now $24.99

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is Microsoft's phenomenal service that provides players with access to hundreds of games across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC, including Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Gears 5 and Celeste.View Deal

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is easily the best deal in video games. Not only is it surprisingly cheap (and now even cheaper thanks to this great deal), but it comes packaged with a plethora of great games available across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC like Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Gears 5 and Celeste.

Currently, users with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox Series X get access to EA Play, which has games like Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, Battlefield V and Star Wars Battlefront II.

Additionally, now that Bethesda is soon to be acquired by Microsoft, future titles added to Xbox Game Pass from the company's catalog is only going to increase, with Elder Scrolls VI and Starfield most certainly appearing once they launch.

To make this great deal even better, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate comes with xCloud, a service that can be used to stream and play games across Android devices.