Best laptop bags in 2020

The best laptop bags will make your life a whole lot easier, whether you're going to school or just need to haul your laptop into the office every day. Ideally, you’ll want something that is stylish, travel-friendly and has enough room to store all of your portable essentials.

A current Laptop Mag favorite is the Peak Design Everyday Messenger, thanks to its customizable fit, intuitive clasp system and hidden features. A close second is the Herschel Supply Co. Pop Quiz Backpack, which is an everyday backpack that comes in several colors and has accessible pockets, along with wide interior space to fit most laptops.

We’re also expecting to see more practical and trendy laptop bags arrive on retail shelves later this year, so be sure to bookmark this page to stay on top of the latest releases.

In the meantime, let’s get you caught up on the market’s most popular options. From courier bags to massive backpacks meant for gamers, here is a list of the best laptop bags.

Don't own a laptop yet? Check out our best laptops page or, if you're a student, our list of the best laptops for college. Prefer a standard backpack? See our best laptop backpacks rankings as well.

What is the best laptop bag?

The Peak Design Everyday Messenger is the best laptop bag. Our reviewer tested the Peak Design Everyday Messenger bag and dubbed it one of the best laptop bags he's ever had the pleasure of hauling around.

It's stylish, comfortable, and features an easy-to-adjust strap. The bag's interior dividers provide a perfect cozy area to stuff your laptop in. There are several models of this bag. The 15-inch model can hold most laptops, up to the size of a 15-inch MacBook Pro. The 13-inch Everyday Messenger, on the other hand, is strictly for smaller ultraportable systems.

For those who want a bag with two shoulder straps instead of one, Peak Design makes a backpack version of the Everyday Messenger, too.

You can see why the Peak Design Everyday Messenger is our favorite bag -- it has many different versions and models depending on your needs and desires. While the Peak Design Everyday Messenger is our top pick, there may be other laptop bags that may be better suited to your tastes in terms of style, features and design. Take a look at our list and check out the best laptop bag for you.

Here are the best laptop bags

1. Peak Design Everyday Messenger

2. Herschel Supply Co. Pop Quiz Backpack

3. Swissgear Granada Rolling Case Nylon

4. Timbuk2 Spire

5. Solo Duane Laptop/Briefcase Hybrid

6. Mancro Anti-Theft Backpack

7. eBags Professional Slim Laptop Backpack

8. AmazonBasics Shoulder Bag Carrying Case

9. Samsonite Gridlok Backpack

10. HP Envy Urban Backpack

The best laptop bag overall

Size: 16.9 x 7.1 x 11.8 inches | Weight: 2.4 pounds | Max capacity: 14 - 18 liters | Available colors: 2

Magical Maglatch clasp system

Customizable storage dividers

Zippered laptop sleeve

Sleek, minimalist design

Pricey

Yes, it's expensive, but Peak Design's $220 Everyday Messenger Bag is one of the most well thought out products on the market today. Its magnetic MagLatch closure works like magic and ensures your bag is secure, but still easy to open. Also, its customizable flexfold dividers let you configure your storage to perfectly meet personal preference.

Adding to its greatness is a comfy adjustable shoulder strap, additional hip straps to help balance heavy loads, and a padded laptop sleeve that will fit all but the biggest 15-inch laptops. So, even though it was designed with photographers in mind, it's also one of the best bags any regular Joe can buy.

Read our full Peak Design Everyday Messenger review.

(Image credit: Herschel Supply Co.)

2. Herschel Supply Co. Pop Quiz Backpack

The best everyday laptop bag

Size: 17 x 12 x 5 inches | Weight: 1.61 pounds | Max capacity: 20 liters | Available colors: 44

Signature Herschel craftsmanship

Easily accessible pockets

Weatherproof zip and lining

Available in several designs and colors

Front pocket is too small

For under $50, the Pop Quiz is the epitome of cheap chic. The bag's attractive main compartment features a fleece-lined laptop sleeve that can accommodate systems of up to 15 inches.

Its versatile design is highlighted by durable build quality, as well as several storage pockets and organizers that make accessing devices on the go seamless. And because this backpack is available in more than 44 different colors, you won't have to struggle to find your favorite.

(Image credit: Swissgear)

3. Swissgear Granada Rolling Case Nylon

The best rolling bag for business travelers

Size: 10 x 16.5 x 16.9 inches | Weight: 9.07 pounds | Max capacity: N/A | Available color: 1

Premium construction

Packs an entire weekend’s worth of necessities

Multi-compartment design

Rolls around smoothly

Heavy and large

If you need something big, but still easily transportable that can stow your personal electronics and a change of clothes, this is the roller bag for you. The Swissgear Granada Rolling Case Nylon has wide compartments that fit large laptops and even an overnight suit, along with an all-business organizer with slots to hold other personal items (e.g. business cards, smartphones, pens).

Its entire design feels premium and durable too. Though the roller is a bit large, the smoothly gliding wheels allow the bag to be easily transported through airports. Not to mention, it fits in most overhead bins and underneath airplane seats.

(Image credit: Timbuk2)

4. Timbuk2 Spire

A superior roll-top option for urbanites

Size: 12.4 x 5.1 x 18.7 inches | Weight: 2.4 pounds | Max capacity: 30 liters | Available colors: 6

Waterproof rolltop

Wide main compartment

Daisy chain webbing allows for attached accessories

Ventilated air-mesh back panel

Narrow design

Straps can feel uncomfortable after a while

Laptops are major investments, which is why you never want to carry them around in harsh environmental conditions like rain or snow. With the TimBuk2 Spire, you get a modern canvas bag that has an integrated waterproof rolltop to prevent aqua from leaking into your bag and damaging personal items.

Available in two muted colors, it’s designed to fit a 15.6-inch MacBook laptop and has a separate iPad pocket, along with internal and external pockets for other carry-on electronics. The daisy-chain webbing is also useful for bikers and outdoor adventurists who need to carry a bit extra when bag space becomes limited.

(Image credit: SOLO)

5. Solo Duane Convertible Briefcase

A hybrid handbag for office types

Size: 12 x 5 x 17 inches | Weight: 1 pound | Max capacity: 17 liters | Available colors: 3

Fully padded laptop compartment

Three comfortable carrying methods

Water-resistant exterior

Very affordable

Not many compartments

The Duane Convertible may look like a standard briefcase bag, but its secrets are revealed once you turn it on its side. Solo’s hybrid carrier seamlessly converts into a backpack when your arms are getting tired and can flip back into a messenger bag for better maneuverability or when you're in a more formal setting.

If you own a 15.6-inch MacBook Pro or Dell XPS 15, you'll be able to clip them into the bag’s padded compartment, while a handful of other tech products can be organized in a large front pocket. There is even a pair of quick-access pockets for your phone, keys and wallet.

(Image credit: Mancro)

6. Mancro Anti-Theft Backpack

Smart, secure, and spacious

Size: 20 x 12.2 x 5.7 inches | Weight: 1.5 pounds | Max capacity: 22 liters | Available colors: 6

Over 10 compartments

Built from eco-friendly materials

Anti-theft combination zipper lock

External USB charging port

Side pockets don’t provide much space

Any backpack designed with security features like a combination zipper lock is well worth the look, especially for commuters who travel with expensive gear. The Mancro Anti-Theft Backpack does the best job of securing your goods, bundled with a tiny lock that’s simple to operate and easily slides through the zipper holes.

The main compartment can store any 15” laptop and large tablets simultaneously, while the bag’s numerous small compartments keep EDC items neatly organized and safe. However, its most compelling feature is the built-in USB charging port on the side that can be used to juice up portable devices when your Anker charger isn’t an option.

7. eBags Professional Slim Laptop Backpack

Super-convenient storage in a slim package

Size: 18 x 12.75 x 8.5 inches | Weight: 3 pounds | Max capacity: 21.61 liters | Available colors: 3

Lockable compartments

Adjustable and padded shoulder straps

Multiple auxiliary pockets

Solid strap handles

Not ideal for large gadgets like DSLR cameras

eBags doesn't just sell backpacks, it also makes its own. For students and business users who want tons of secure compartments in a small bag, go with the Slim Processional.

This business-friendly bag has a 17-inch laptop sleeve, crushproof AC-adapter garage, and a convenient front vertical zippered pocket. The Teflon-coated design also repels water effectively to preserve the exterior and protect what’s inside. At $120, it might seem pricey, but you still get a ton of backpack for the money.

(Image credit: Amazon)

8. AmazonBasics Shoulder Bag Carrying Case

Solid performance for a great value

Size: 15.5 x 2.8 x 12 inches | Weight: 1.01 pound | Max capacity: N/A | Available color: 1

Organized compartments for multiple gadgets

Lightweight and comfortable to carry

Multi-purpose shoulder strap

Available in 5 sizes ranging between 7 and 17 inches

Bland design

If you’re all about maintaining a low-key presence, then this is the sling for you. Amazon’s slim and compact shoulder bag lets you discretely carry any laptop over the shoulder or by the handle.

You won’t be turning heads with the subdued black design, but the carrier serves its purpose of safely getting your portable computer and EDC items from point A to point B. There is no standout functionality, but it’s unbelievably cheap and you really can’t ask for much more than what it already affords: flexibility and organization.

(Image credit: Samsonite)

9. Samsonite REMAGG Gridlok Backpack

The essential gaming backpack for eSporters

Size: 18 x 12 x 8 inches | Weight: 3.46 pounds | Max capacity: N/A | Available color: 1

Holds numerous gaming peripherals at once

Kevlar-reinforced protection

Excellent padding

Several hidden compartments

No RFID technology

Whether it’s lugging your high-end gaming laptop home for the holidays or to the next big eSports competition, you’re going to need a backpack that affords lots of space and is built to last. Samsonite has the solution in the form of the Gridlok Backpack. Its exterior is composed of DuPont Kevlar fibers that give the backpack a badass look and excellent durability.

The main compartment was built to accommodate 17” laptops and next-gen consoles, plus there are dedicated pockets to store other accessories like controllers, cables, mice, graphic cards and even soft drinks. Samsonite also designed it for personalization, so you can attach patches onto the front Velcro or convert the shoulder straps to carry the bag around like a duffel.

10. HP Envy Urban Backpack

Trendy design meets hi-tech features

Size: 17.32 x 12.4 x 5.9 inches | Weight: 3.34 pounds | Max capacity: 17 liters | Available color: 1

Attractive aesthetics

Interlocking water-resistant zippers

RFID protection

TSA-compliant

Limited to one color option

Who knew HP had an eye for stylish travel gear? The PC giant has definitely caught our attention with its fashionable backpack that comes fully waterproof and features genuine-leather handles, which convert the Envy Urban into a utility tote. However, it’s more than just a fashion statement.

You’ll find a plethora of pockets, including a zippered tech pocket and a soft, fully lined compartment, to carry all of your valuables. Another convenient feature is a cable-routing system that makes it easy to charge your portable devices. Best of all, it comes with RFID protection to secure your personal information from hackers.

How to choose the best laptop bag for you?

There are so many types of laptop backpacks out there, so to make your shopping a little it easier, it's a good idea to narrow down your options to backpacks that fit your needs. There are several super-important aspects of a laptop backpack you must take into consideration before buying, including size, compartments and innovative designs somehow manage to maximize space while maintaining TSA-friendly dimensions.

Size: If you're going to purchase a laptop backpack, you're going to have to make sure that your laptop can fit into your chosen backpack of course. You should measure your laptop's width (from left to right) and depth (from the hinge to the lip). When sifting through the internet for a laptop backpack, you'll have to make sure that the backpack is at least an inch longer than your laptop's width, since laptops tend to sit vertically in laptop backpacks. You should also make sure the backpack is wide enough to fit your laptop's depth.

You should also double check to see if the backpack complies with TSA guidelines if you plan on travelling.

Compartments: Compartments are were laptop backpack makers get creative and design bags that fit certain consumers. If you tend to have a lot of small knickknacks when commuting and travelling, then it's best that you opt for a laptop backpack with a lot of fun hidden pockets and pouches.

If you're an on-the-go business man or woman, you'll want to keep an eye out for a backpack that has a compartment that can keep your files and folders safely tucked away.

Useful features: The number one thing I look for in a laptop backpack is a USB charging port in case my phone decides to run out of juice, and I don't want to have to deal with outlet hoggers at the airport. Premium laptops backpacks tend to offer useful features that will make your commute and travels a lot easier.

Advertisement

Durability: You should also keep in mind the fabric and material of your backpack. If you're going to be exploring rugged locations or regions with frequent inclement weather, you should definitely consider purchasing a laptop backpack with durable fabric. If you're going to a rainy climate, for example, you may want to purchase a water-resistant backpack. I also highly recommend getting a laptop backpack

If you're a frequent flyer, you'll likely be pushing your laptop backpack beneath your seat quite often, so you'll want to choose a fabric that doesn't pick up stains and spills too easily, such as water-resistant polyester.